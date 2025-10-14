🌍 New Language Support
The following languages are now available:
🇷🇺 Russian
🇺🇦 Ukrainian
🇯🇵 Japanese
🇨🇳 Chinese (Simplified & Traditional)
You can now enjoy the full app experience in these languages.
🎙️ Voice Recognition
⚠️ Temporary Limitation:
For the newly added languages (Russian, Ukrainian, Japanese, and Chinese), voice recognition is currently available in English only.
🧩 Other Improvements
General performance enhancements.
Minor bug fixes and optimizations.
Update Language support
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update