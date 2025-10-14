 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20384617 Edited 14 October 2025 – 11:39:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🌍 New Language Support

The following languages are now available:

🇷🇺 Russian

🇺🇦 Ukrainian

🇯🇵 Japanese

🇨🇳 Chinese (Simplified & Traditional)

You can now enjoy the full app experience in these languages.

🎙️ Voice Recognition

⚠️ Temporary Limitation:
For the newly added languages (Russian, Ukrainian, Japanese, and Chinese), voice recognition is currently available in English only.

🧩 Other Improvements

General performance enhancements.

Minor bug fixes and optimizations.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3720721
  • Loading history…
