🌍 New Language Support



The following languages are now available:



🇷🇺 Russian



🇺🇦 Ukrainian



🇯🇵 Japanese



🇨🇳 Chinese (Simplified & Traditional)



You can now enjoy the full app experience in these languages.



🎙️ Voice Recognition



⚠️ Temporary Limitation:

For the newly added languages (Russian, Ukrainian, Japanese, and Chinese), voice recognition is currently available in English only.



🧩 Other Improvements



General performance enhancements.



Minor bug fixes and optimizations.