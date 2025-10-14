🛠 Patch Notes:
- Fixed tooltip refresh in the storage when a controller is connected and removed an unnecessary tooltip.
- Improved foam visual effect for the ThunderX model during employee work.
- Added a “Meeting cancelled” notification for scheduled client meetings from email offers.
- Fixed notifications display when storing items into the inventory.
- Added support for exiting the negotiation window using the Esc key.
- Fixed seat count value for the ThunderX model in the scanner.
- Fixed clutch display in the parts list within the scanner.
- Fixed vehicle order in the underground garage. All newly parked cars now appear correctly at the end of the list.
- Hid inactive buttons in the inventory for better readability.
