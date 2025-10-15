Hello Hunters around the world! [Hunter Roulette] will release an update on October 15 at 4:00 AM (UTC-4). Matchmaking will close 30 minutes beforehand. After the update, all Hunters will receive 50 Diamonds and 20,000 R-Chips via in-game mail within 3 hours. Here's what's new:



1. The 4th Tournament begins after the update.

– Go easy on Yu, guys! She’s taking too many hits!



Bug Fixes:

1. Fixed an issue in Fate Split mode where the process could not continue during the contest for the New King.

2. Fixed an issue where announcements would appear multiple times.



Mad Bunny - Yu