14 October 2025 Build 20384372 Edited 14 October 2025 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Game received an update.

  • Bugfixes.

  • Performence Improvements

  • Script Updates.

  • Optimisation

  • Translation Updates.

This should make the gameplay experience a little bit better.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3277561
Linux 64-bit Depot 3277562
macOS 64-bit Depot 3277563
