The forest and the water turned crimson, the sky - orange and the soil gone pale. Is this Halloween spirit or just a color saturation tweak?

It's both.

Even though the visual appearance is changed this update serves a little purpose, so it is mostly reskins, which is quite sad, since the game is still bareilly moddable and Halloween theme was supposed to be a demonstrator of custom campaign or texture swap support. I didn't even added an appearance switch inside game menu, only in config file. But more on that later.



Changelog:

- Added Halloween theme

- Removed "invalid sprite cluster state" warning

- Lanius now dodge projectiles on Easy difficulty

- Decreased number of defense drones in Core on Easy difficulty

- Updated localization files

And I hope I didn't broke something, again