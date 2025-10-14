 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20383990
Update notes via Steam Community

The forest and the water turned crimson, the sky - orange and the soil gone pale. Is this Halloween spirit or just a color saturation tweak?
It's both.

Even though the visual appearance is changed this update serves a little purpose, so it is mostly reskins, which is quite sad, since the game is still bareilly moddable and Halloween theme was supposed to be a demonstrator of custom campaign or texture swap support. I didn't even added an appearance switch inside game menu, only in config file. But more on that later.

Changelog:
- Added Halloween theme
- Removed "invalid sprite cluster state" warning
- Lanius now dodge projectiles on Easy difficulty
- Decreased number of defense drones in Core on Easy difficulty
- Updated localization files

And I hope I didn't broke something, again

Changed files in this update

