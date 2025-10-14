v5.2.5.0
Patch Notes
Scenario
Typo corrections
Arin’s Resident Quest Act 1
Fixed an issue in [Act 1: The Silent Guardian] where the minigame could not progress normally
Act 3
Fixed an issue where the repaired wisteria in the village was not displayed in the correct location on the map
Level Design
Ritoring
Fixed an issue where Ritoring gathered with a Trowel would not display effects depending on the location
Fixed an issue where catching Ritoring with a Bug Net consumed Energy but did not collect it
Adjusted Ritoring so that it doesn’t drop Coin Pouch too far away
Fixed an issue where some Ritoring appeared in unreachable places
Adjusted effects and timing to improve the experience when repeatedly catching Ritoring
Prevented and fixed rare cases where Ellie would slip or fly away when attempting to collect Dream Orb or Buoyancy Herb
Improved frame drops when Dream Orb drops items
Major Known Issues Being Addressed
Issue where the <Candy Delivery Rank Test - Beginner> quest cannot be completed
Bug where Ellie can get stuck and be unable to escape in the Starlit Cave puzzle scene
Bug where the Quill does not appear during the first Quill tutorial
Bug where pressing the start menu and rapidly tapping buttons causes controls to freeze after loading
Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after reloading the affected save after restarting the game)
Issue where certain quests do not progress correctly (occurs when reloading a previous save without fully restarting the game)
Issue where some words display in Chinese font when playing in Japanese
Issue where certain resident quests do not progress or complete
Issue where if certain brooms are already purchased from Alvin, some brooms cannot be purchased from Diane or the Witches’ Catalogue shops
Reloading a previous save may resolve certain bugs.
However, because you are loading an earlier save, any progress made since then will be lost.
Reporting bugs on the Little Witch in the Woods Discord will greatly help us fix them.
Changed files in this update