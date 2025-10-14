Fixed an issue where the repaired wisteria in the village was not displayed in the correct location on the map

Fixed an issue in [Act 1: The Silent Guardian] where the minigame could not progress normally

Prevented and fixed rare cases where Ellie would slip or fly away when attempting to collect Dream Orb or Buoyancy Herb

Adjusted effects and timing to improve the experience when repeatedly catching Ritoring

Fixed an issue where some Ritoring appeared in unreachable places

Adjusted Ritoring so that it doesn’t drop Coin Pouch too far away

Fixed an issue where catching Ritoring with a Bug Net consumed Energy but did not collect it

Fixed an issue where Ritoring gathered with a Trowel would not display effects depending on the location

Issue where the <Candy Delivery Rank Test - Beginner> quest cannot be completed

Bug where Ellie can get stuck and be unable to escape in the Starlit Cave puzzle scene

Bug where the Quill does not appear during the first Quill tutorial

Bug where pressing the start menu and rapidly tapping buttons causes controls to freeze after loading

Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after reloading the affected save after restarting the game)

Issue where certain quests do not progress correctly (occurs when reloading a previous save without fully restarting the game)

Issue where some words display in Chinese font when playing in Japanese

Issue where certain resident quests do not progress or complete