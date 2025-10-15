 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Blue Protocol: Star Resonance New World: Aeternum Marvel Rivals Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 October 2025 Build 20383787 Edited 15 October 2025 – 13:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

In today's update we're adding our first big content pack, the Meadow pack! We're also adding more free content and improvements as usual.

Feel a breeze of fresh air with this customization pack for Farm Together 2!

This Content pack features a bunch of themed customization, decoration and harvestable items.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3985700

Meadow Pack offers the following content:

Avatar Customization:

  • Meadow Pants (4 colours)

  • Meadow Skirt (4 colours)

  • Meadow Headscarf (2 variants, 4 colours)

  • Meadow Beret (2 variants, 4 colours)

  • Meadow hairdo.

House:

  • Half-Timbered House

Farm Items:

  • Crop: Parsnip (3 variants)

  • Flower: Edelweiss

  • Meadow Oven

  • Meadow Well

Farm Decorations:

  • Meadow Fence

  • Meadow lights

  • Axe on Stump

  • Meadow bench

  • Meadow Sauna

House Decorations:

  • Meadow Interior Set.

Changelog for this update:

New content:

  • New Content Pack - Meadow Pack

  • New Production Building: Tofu Factory

  • New Crop: Onions (5 variants)

Improvements:

  • Added a Map to the Mine

  • Improved rendering of item icons in the Farm Map (they should be more defined now)

  • Improved "Category" sorting of the Building tab in the shop so buildings with the same function are placed together.

  • Production buildings show their production resource in their button on the shop.

  • Prestige level is now shown when choosing a recipe, painting, etc.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed wrong timestamps of guestbook signatures caused by timezones (will only fix future signatures)

  • (Probably) Fixed softlock when trying to open details for a player that just left.

  • Fixed visual issue with the ground in the mine.

  • Fixed farm not being saved when leaving it by accepting an invite.

  • Fixed rice not showing up on quests.

Today's Farm Showcase: "Crystal Garden and map" by redtaboo

Changed files in this update

Depot 2418521
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2418522
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link