In today's update we're adding our first big content pack, the Meadow pack! We're also adding more free content and improvements as usual.

Feel a breeze of fresh air with this customization pack for Farm Together 2!

This Content pack features a bunch of themed customization, decoration and harvestable items.

Meadow Pack offers the following content:

Avatar Customization:

Meadow Pants (4 colours)

Meadow Skirt (4 colours)

Meadow Headscarf (2 variants, 4 colours)

Meadow Beret (2 variants, 4 colours)

Meadow hairdo.

House:

Half-Timbered House

Farm Items:

Crop: Parsnip (3 variants)

Flower: Edelweiss

Meadow Oven

Meadow Well

Farm Decorations:

Meadow Fence

Meadow lights

Axe on Stump

Meadow bench

Meadow Sauna

House Decorations:

Meadow Interior Set.

Changelog for this update:

New content:

New Content Pack - Meadow Pack

New Production Building: Tofu Factory

New Crop: Onions (5 variants)

Improvements:

Added a Map to the Mine

Improved rendering of item icons in the Farm Map (they should be more defined now)

Improved "Category" sorting of the Building tab in the shop so buildings with the same function are placed together.

Production buildings show their production resource in their button on the shop.

Prestige level is now shown when choosing a recipe, painting, etc.

Bugfixes:

Fixed wrong timestamps of guestbook signatures caused by timezones (will only fix future signatures)

(Probably) Fixed softlock when trying to open details for a player that just left.

Fixed visual issue with the ground in the mine.

Fixed farm not being saved when leaving it by accepting an invite.

Fixed rice not showing up on quests.

Today's Farm Showcase: "Crystal Garden and map" by redtaboo