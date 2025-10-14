Join Our Faction Warfare Playtest This Friday!
Update notes via Steam Community
Albion Online’s next update is coming soon, promising to revamp the game’s Faction Warfare systems. You can get a first-hand look at these changes, win rewards, and help shape the final update by joining our public playtest on Friday, October 17 at 15 UTC!
On that day, two of Albion’s factions will be fighting it out on the Albion Europe staging server, and they need you to join their cause! Big piles of Gold are on offer to the top contributors from each faction, and additional Gold codes will be raffled among participants.
Players can participate alone, or by joining some of our Albion Online Ambassadors on their streams as they lead guilds for honour and the chance to choose which faction will be featured on the update’s official artwork. For full details on how to join, check out this forum post.
Even if you’ve never played Faction Warfare before, get involved – the more the merrier. See you then!
