 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20383634 Edited 14 October 2025 – 10:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Albion Online’s next update is coming soon, promising to revamp the game’s Faction Warfare systems. You can get a first-hand look at these changes, win rewards, and help shape the final update by joining our public playtest on Friday, October 17 at 15 UTC!

On that day, two of Albion’s factions will be fighting it out on the Albion Europe staging server, and they need you to join their cause! Big piles of Gold are on offer to the top contributors from each faction, and additional Gold codes will be raffled among participants.

Players can participate alone, or by joining some of our Albion Online Ambassadors on their streams as they lead guilds for honour and the chance to choose which faction will be featured on the update’s official artwork. For full details on how to join, check out this forum post.

Even if you’ve never played Faction Warfare before, get involved – the more the merrier. See you then!

Changed files in this update

Windows Albion Online Game Windows Depot 761891
  • Loading history…
macOS Albion Online Game OSX Depot 761892
  • Loading history…
Linux Albion Online Game Linux Depot 761893
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link