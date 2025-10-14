Convenience Patch

🔹 Class Advancement Expansion

The locations of class advancement shrines have been expanded.

Players can now advance their class at the following areas:

Intermediate Class Shrine: Moran Village

Expert Class Shrine: Genius City

Superhuman Class Shrine: Terra Village, Macro City

Boss Pattern Improvements

When a boss’s shield HP decreases , related shield mechanics cooldowns now reduce more quickly.

Affected Bosses: Sirius, Lasha, Djoy Dairon, Near

Root’s HP has been increased and it is now classified as a Grand Boss .

Expert 5th Class Advancement requirements have been adjusted.

Other Improvements

Added Resolution Settings and Fullscreen Mode .

Players can now use Smash, Critical Hit, Middle Strike, and Annihilation via mouse input. Middle Strike / Annihilation: Mouse side buttons Smash / Critical Hit: Mouse wheel up & down The original click-based input remains available.



Balance Patch: Healer Meta

⚔️ Weapons

Chainsaw: Basic lifesteal 14% → 50% , ATK 14 → 13

Emerald Grinder: Basic lifesteal 20% → 50%

Reaper’s Scythe: Critical heal 5% → 35%

Jeong Palpoce: Basic lifesteal 20% → 50% , ATK 57 → 54

Vine Barrel: HP recovery per hit 1% → 1.8%

🛡️ Armors & Shields

Vitalite Armor: DEF decreased to 96, HP regen 0.3%/s → 0.5%/s

Scorpion Armor: Block DEF bonus reduced by 50%p

Ancient Shield: Block heal 0.5% → 0.8% , DEF 15 → 14

Vitalite Shield: Block heal 0.7% → 1.2% , DEF 96 → 90

Antimatter Shield: Block damage 18000% → 14000%

💍 Accessories

Healing Kit: Healing interval 2s → 3s

Duskring Choker: HP recovery 0.1% → 0.15%

Spike Ring: Block damage 15000% → 12000%

Cooling Belt: Removed heat/hydration reduction, added +35 Max Mana

Electric Earrings: Magic damage bonus 1200% → 1800%

Mana System

The Max Mana formula has been adjusted: Mana gained per Durability: 3 → 1 Base Mana: 10 → 16

Updated achievement thresholds for Max Mana.

Skills

Healing Magic: Mana cost 10 → 8

Meteor: Mana cost 12 → 7

Magic Beam: Mana cost 30 → 20

Status Recovery: Mana cost 12 → 10

Healing Magic: Regeneration tick rate 1s → 0.7s

Healing Magic: Now counts healing instances instead of duration

Healing Magic: Heals 5% of Max HP per tick

Magic Attack Damage: Increased to 1600%

Magic Beam Damage: 3500%, now hits 30 times

Village Update

Background music has been replaced with new tracks.

Affected Areas: Crystal Crab, Oval Beach (Night), Shark & Root, Sirius Phase 1–2