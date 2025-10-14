 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20383633 Edited 14 October 2025 – 10:13:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Convenience Patch

🔹 Class Advancement Expansion

The locations of class advancement shrines have been expanded.
Players can now advance their class at the following areas:

  • Intermediate Class Shrine: Moran Village

  • Expert Class Shrine: Genius City

  • Superhuman Class Shrine: Terra Village, Macro City

Boss Pattern Improvements

  • When a boss’s shield HP decreases, related shield mechanics cooldowns now reduce more quickly.
    Affected Bosses: Sirius, Lasha, Djoy Dairon, Near

  • Root’s HP has been increased and it is now classified as a Grand Boss.

  • Expert 5th Class Advancement requirements have been adjusted.

Other Improvements

  • Added Resolution Settings and Fullscreen Mode.

  • Players can now use Smash, Critical Hit, Middle Strike, and Annihilation via mouse input.

    • Middle Strike / Annihilation: Mouse side buttons

    • Smash / Critical Hit: Mouse wheel up & down

    • The original click-based input remains available.

Balance Patch: Healer Meta

⚔️ Weapons

  • Chainsaw: Basic lifesteal 14% → 50%, ATK 14 → 13

  • Emerald Grinder: Basic lifesteal 20% → 50%

  • Reaper’s Scythe: Critical heal 5% → 35%

  • Jeong Palpoce: Basic lifesteal 20% → 50%, ATK 57 → 54

  • Vine Barrel: HP recovery per hit 1% → 1.8%

🛡️ Armors & Shields

  • Vitalite Armor: DEF decreased to 96, HP regen 0.3%/s → 0.5%/s

  • Scorpion Armor: Block DEF bonus reduced by 50%p

  • Ancient Shield: Block heal 0.5% → 0.8%, DEF 15 → 14

  • Vitalite Shield: Block heal 0.7% → 1.2%, DEF 96 → 90

  • Antimatter Shield: Block damage 18000% → 14000%

💍 Accessories

  • Healing Kit: Healing interval 2s → 3s

  • Duskring Choker: HP recovery 0.1% → 0.15%

  • Spike Ring: Block damage 15000% → 12000%

  • Cooling Belt: Removed heat/hydration reduction, added +35 Max Mana

  • Electric Earrings: Magic damage bonus 1200% → 1800%

Mana System

  • The Max Mana formula has been adjusted:

    • Mana gained per Durability: 3 → 1

    • Base Mana: 10 → 16

  • Updated achievement thresholds for Max Mana.

Skills

  • Healing Magic: Mana cost 10 → 8

  • Meteor: Mana cost 12 → 7

  • Magic Beam: Mana cost 30 → 20

  • Status Recovery: Mana cost 12 → 10

  • Healing Magic: Regeneration tick rate 1s → 0.7s

  • Healing Magic: Now counts healing instances instead of duration

  • Healing Magic: Heals 5% of Max HP per tick

  • Magic Attack Damage: Increased to 1600%

  • Magic Beam Damage: 3500%, now hits 30 times

Village Update

Background music has been replaced with new tracks.
Affected Areas: Crystal Crab, Oval Beach (Night), Shark & Root, Sirius Phase 1–2

Changed files in this update

