Convenience Patch
🔹 Class Advancement Expansion
The locations of class advancement shrines have been expanded.
Players can now advance their class at the following areas:
Intermediate Class Shrine: Moran Village
Expert Class Shrine: Genius City
Superhuman Class Shrine: Terra Village, Macro City
Boss Pattern Improvements
When a boss’s shield HP decreases, related shield mechanics cooldowns now reduce more quickly.
Affected Bosses: Sirius, Lasha, Djoy Dairon, Near
Root’s HP has been increased and it is now classified as a Grand Boss.
Expert 5th Class Advancement requirements have been adjusted.
Other Improvements
Added Resolution Settings and Fullscreen Mode.
Players can now use Smash, Critical Hit, Middle Strike, and Annihilation via mouse input.
Middle Strike / Annihilation: Mouse side buttons
Smash / Critical Hit: Mouse wheel up & down
The original click-based input remains available.
Balance Patch: Healer Meta
⚔️ Weapons
Chainsaw: Basic lifesteal 14% → 50%, ATK 14 → 13
Emerald Grinder: Basic lifesteal 20% → 50%
Reaper’s Scythe: Critical heal 5% → 35%
Jeong Palpoce: Basic lifesteal 20% → 50%, ATK 57 → 54
Vine Barrel: HP recovery per hit 1% → 1.8%
🛡️ Armors & Shields
Vitalite Armor: DEF decreased to 96, HP regen 0.3%/s → 0.5%/s
Scorpion Armor: Block DEF bonus reduced by 50%p
Ancient Shield: Block heal 0.5% → 0.8%, DEF 15 → 14
Vitalite Shield: Block heal 0.7% → 1.2%, DEF 96 → 90
Antimatter Shield: Block damage 18000% → 14000%
💍 Accessories
Healing Kit: Healing interval 2s → 3s
Duskring Choker: HP recovery 0.1% → 0.15%
Spike Ring: Block damage 15000% → 12000%
Cooling Belt: Removed heat/hydration reduction, added +35 Max Mana
Electric Earrings: Magic damage bonus 1200% → 1800%
Mana System
The Max Mana formula has been adjusted:
Mana gained per Durability: 3 → 1
Base Mana: 10 → 16
Updated achievement thresholds for Max Mana.
Skills
Healing Magic: Mana cost 10 → 8
Meteor: Mana cost 12 → 7
Magic Beam: Mana cost 30 → 20
Status Recovery: Mana cost 12 → 10
Healing Magic: Regeneration tick rate 1s → 0.7s
Healing Magic: Now counts healing instances instead of duration
Healing Magic: Heals 5% of Max HP per tick
Magic Attack Damage: Increased to 1600%
Magic Beam Damage: 3500%, now hits 30 times
Village Update
Background music has been replaced with new tracks.
Affected Areas: Crystal Crab, Oval Beach (Night), Shark & Root, Sirius Phase 1–2
Changed files in this update