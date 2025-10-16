In this update, we’re goodbye to HEAVEN OR ELSE, so set down your Spears and stop chucking the Healing Emitter, it’s time for a new World Tour Event:



RUSHDOWN brought to you by HOLTOW

Bring a new meaning to hit-and-run with this week’s new World Tour Event! In Rushdown, you’ll be able to pick up a burst of speed from any eliminated contestant! Enjoy 5 seconds of super speed for every boost you grab, and outrun the competition!



Go get ‘em, speedsters!



A NEW BOO-TIQUE

We’ve got another collection of bewitching Halloween themed items coming to the store today! Both new and returning pieces that will help you keep it grim and proper in the Arena. Check out these fang-tastic finds, so you can look bat to the bone!

Also, we’re welcoming our fellow Nordics today, Finland and Norway joining the parade of nations!



5 NEW ESPORTS BUNDLES COMING SOON

For the Fans in the stands!

Five new bundles are dropping in the shop, so make sure to rep’ your favorite team’s colors in the Arena! Each one is backed by a Sponsor and ready to battle it out on the main stage at DreamHack in Stockholm, Nov 28-29

Vanguard Gaming x DISSUN

Team Secret x IVADA

Gen.G x ENO+RINO

FNATIC x VAIIYA

TSM x TRENTILA

Still don’t see your favorite team? Don’t worry, there are more bundles to come before The Grand Major!

IMPORTANT NOTE: You may be able to purchase the bundles already in some console stores, but you won't see them in game until they are fully released, which will happen very soon!



