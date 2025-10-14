 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20383572 Edited 14 October 2025 – 11:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Level difficulty for Stages 7 and 8 has been reduced.

  • Security vulnerabilities related to the Unity engine have been patched.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3811391
