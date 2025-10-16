New Content:
Supreme Tech Tree: Unlocked at wave 20k, this new Tech Tree has significantly more powerful upgrades than the original Tech Tree, including some totally new mechanics to speed up your progress (such as Golden Bosses, extra Boss Rush waves, and Prestige Intro Skip). It also powers up some of the original Tech Tree upgrades, making Tech Scrolls more useful again.
Supreme Alien Boss: After unlocking the Supreme Tech Tree, there is a small chance of spawning a Supreme Alien boss from each manual Exotic Alien spawn, which rewards Supreme Tech Scrolls. This boss is immune to debuff skills, so be prepared!
Supreme Ultimus Boss: Unlocked at wave 35k, this boss has some unique combat mechanics to make it more difficult (such as being immune to debuff skills, rotating its hero type immunities, and the ability to stun heroes). It rewards Supreme Tokens for killing it, which can be used on a whole new set of ultra powerful end-game upgrades.
More Upgrades: Tons of new end-game upgrades in the Tournament, Weekly Ticket, Ultimus, and Mastery upgrade menus.
Free Giftcodes: Giftcodes can now be claimed via the Daily Gift menu. A new code will be posted on Discord every 1-2 weeks. The rewards include resource packs, gems, and permanent stat boosts.
Changes:
Buffed Gem Packs in the Store by about 33%.
Buffed Resource Packs, Rune Packs, and Ultimus Token Packs in the Store to ensure they remain a valuable purchase even in the late game.
Buffed the level 76+ free battlepass reward (decreases shadow/alien HP) to account for your related upgrades (base -75% HP, max -90% HP with upgrades).
Removed the slight delay between waves, which should speed up your overall wave progress. New waves will now spawn instantly after killing the last enemy from the previous wave.
Increased the minimum wave at which Ancient Shadow and Exotic Alien daily task missions appear. Only players over wave 10k should see these tasks now, which means they can probably be handled easily via Automation.
QoL Improvements:
Some skills that provide random or additive bonuses now display a snapshot of the active bonus in the side selected hero menu.
Added immunity type icons over the Ultimus and PvP Immortal Boss to better display which heroes cannot attack them.
Added a x1000 option to the Ultimus upgrade menu.
Cleaned up the massive settings menu by separating it into tabs.
You can now select a new default preset to load after Prestige on other maps that you are not currently playing on via the “Preview Other Map Presets” menu (at the bottom of the hero presets menu).
Improved the anti-cheat and auto-ban logic.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed rare bug causing a "score submission required" error when loading the PvP Immortal Boss menu.
Fixed various other minor bugs and inconsistencies.
