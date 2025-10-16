New Content:

Supreme Tech Tree: Unlocked at wave 20k, this new Tech Tree has significantly more powerful upgrades than the original Tech Tree, including some totally new mechanics to speed up your progress (such as Golden Bosses, extra Boss Rush waves, and Prestige Intro Skip). It also powers up some of the original Tech Tree upgrades, making Tech Scrolls more useful again.

Supreme Alien Boss: After unlocking the Supreme Tech Tree, there is a small chance of spawning a Supreme Alien boss from each manual Exotic Alien spawn, which rewards Supreme Tech Scrolls. This boss is immune to debuff skills, so be prepared!

Supreme Ultimus Boss: Unlocked at wave 35k, this boss has some unique combat mechanics to make it more difficult (such as being immune to debuff skills, rotating its hero type immunities, and the ability to stun heroes). It rewards Supreme Tokens for killing it, which can be used on a whole new set of ultra powerful end-game upgrades.

More Upgrades: Tons of new end-game upgrades in the Tournament, Weekly Ticket, Ultimus, and Mastery upgrade menus.