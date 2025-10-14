Hey folks,

We've just rolled out Hotfix 6.3.2 to Total War: WARHAMMER III, implementing the changes we’ve been working on in order to rectify the issues with Lizardmen and Tomb Kings AI.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on your experiences with these changes and their effectiveness, but our testing has produced positive results in addressing the issue for these factions. If you missed our blog detailing more about this, you can read it here.

Thanks for your patience!

Hotfix 6.3.2

What was wrong?

The recruitment issues present with the Lizardmen and Tomb Kings races where the Campaign AI was not recruiting units correctly and was consequently blocked from taking other actions.

How did we fix it?

Hotfix 6.3.2 corrects two errors. Firstly, where the Campaign AI was not made aware of pooled resource restrictions on unit availability, and secondly adds an update to a previous change that caused a mishandling of stat gathering for zero cost units.

How will it impact me in game?

With this update and the application of this fix, the Campaign AI will take those pooled resource restrictions into account, and will properly assess the value of the units they’re recruiting which in turn means you should see Lizardmen and Tomb King factions recruiting armies, expanding and fighting it out.

Next Steps

Now that we’re deploying this hotfix for the Tomb Kings and Lizardmen, we’ll be closely monitoring your feedback to identify any emergent problems that require further investigation.

If you run into any other issues after updating to 6.3.2, please be sure to raise them in our dedicated bug reporting sub-forum.

See you on the battlefield!

— The Total War Team

