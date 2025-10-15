Aircraft

F-111F, Su-24M — the countermeasures filling has been adjusted to include an equal number of flares/chaff.

A bug that sometimes allowed players to fly through cliffs has been fixed. This was possible on the Rocky Pillars and African Island locations, for example.

Ground Vehicles

A bug that caused HEAT shells and their variants to ignore the armor of tanks that were reversing from the player that was shooting shells at them has been fixed. ( Report ).

Mark V, Beutepanzer IV — a bug that caused the tank to shake has been fixed. ( Report ).

Locations and Missions

Poland (all variants) — a bug where it was possible to go inside of some buildings when driving at full speed has been fixed. ( Report ).

Patch notes reflect only key changes, meaning they may not include a complete list of all improvements made. Additionally, War Thunder is constantly being updated and some changes may not require an update. Changes reflected in patch notes are formed by taking reactions and requests of the community from the bug reporting service, forums and other official platforms into account. Bug fixes and changes are implemented in order of importance, for example a game-breaking bug will be worked on and implemented sooner.