Hey everyone, it's been a while, hope everyone's doing ok.



Have been saving up a few things I've been working on for this update, admittedly not a massive

amount but enough to classify it as a major update in comparison to the fixes previously.

Changelog:

Improved gamepad controls for main menu.

Fixed timing of sound when a crate is dropped.

Decorated the office some more, including a calendar that tracks the date in case you forget

which night you're on.

Altered some of the text positioning on the credits.

Added a resolution option to the settings.

If anyone has issues or has any ideas for features to add to the game, please make a community post or email me at ascentgames.social@gmail.com.





