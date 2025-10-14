 Skip to content
Major 14 October 2025 Build 20383396 Edited 14 October 2025 – 12:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, it's been a while, hope everyone's doing ok.

Have been saving up a few things I've been working on for this update, admittedly not a massive

amount but enough to classify it as a major update in comparison to the fixes previously.

Changelog:

  • Improved gamepad controls for main menu.

  • Fixed timing of sound when a crate is dropped.

  • Decorated the office some more, including a calendar that tracks the date in case you forget
    which night you're on.

  • Altered some of the text positioning on the credits.

  • Added a resolution option to the settings.

If anyone has issues or has any ideas for features to add to the game, please make a community post or email me at ascentgames.social@gmail.com.


