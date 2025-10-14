Hey everyone, it's been a while, hope everyone's doing ok.
Have been saving up a few things I've been working on for this update, admittedly not a massive
amount but enough to classify it as a major update in comparison to the fixes previously.
Changelog:
Improved gamepad controls for main menu.
Fixed timing of sound when a crate is dropped.
Decorated the office some more, including a calendar that tracks the date in case you forget
which night you're on.
Altered some of the text positioning on the credits.
Added a resolution option to the settings.
If anyone has issues or has any ideas for features to add to the game, please make a community post or email me at ascentgames.social@gmail.com.
Changed files in this update