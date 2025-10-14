Hello, Tacticians!



We are rolling out a patch to fix some additional bugs we noticed!

Patch Schedule

PT: 3 PM, Oct 14, 2025

ET: 6 PM, Oct 14, 2025

CEST: 12 AM, Oct 15, 2025

KST: 7 AM, Oct 15, 2025

Here are some of the changes within version 1.0.10 that we’ve made to the game:

Fixed the issue where the demo save was not properly carried over to the main game on the Steam Deck

Fixed the issue where one of the hidden achievements could not be achieved if using undo

Fixed the issue where, if a unit that set a trap was concealed, the trap triggering would reveal that unit

Fixed the issue where the Miasma effect from Dead Reckoning would sometimes remain after an explosion

Fixed the issue where changing the language mid-expedition did not fully change languages for some text

Fixed the issue where Elena’s secondary weapon set was swords instead of axes in the battle you recruit her

Fixed and/or improved various other gameplay elements



We appreciate everyone that reported any bugs or issues that they came across during their gameplay. Please feel free to share your thoughts and suggestions with us on our Steam discussion boards or our Discord server.





- ODS Team

