Hello, Tacticians!
We are rolling out a patch to fix some additional bugs we noticed!
Patch Schedule
PT: 3 PM, Oct 14, 2025
ET: 6 PM, Oct 14, 2025
CEST: 12 AM, Oct 15, 2025
KST: 7 AM, Oct 15, 2025
Here are some of the changes within version 1.0.10 that we’ve made to the game:
Fixed the issue where the demo save was not properly carried over to the main game on the Steam Deck
Fixed the issue where one of the hidden achievements could not be achieved if using undo
Fixed the issue where, if a unit that set a trap was concealed, the trap triggering would reveal that unit
Fixed the issue where the Miasma effect from Dead Reckoning would sometimes remain after an explosion
Fixed the issue where changing the language mid-expedition did not fully change languages for some text
Fixed the issue where Elena’s secondary weapon set was swords instead of axes in the battle you recruit her
Fixed and/or improved various other gameplay elements
We appreciate everyone that reported any bugs or issues that they came across during their gameplay. Please feel free to share your thoughts and suggestions with us on our Steam discussion boards or our Discord server.
- ODS Team
