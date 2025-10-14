 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20383320 Edited 14 October 2025 – 21:52:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Tacticians!

We are rolling out a patch to fix some additional bugs we noticed!

Patch Schedule

  • PT: 3 PM, Oct 14, 2025

  • ET: 6 PM, Oct 14, 2025

  • CEST: 12 AM, Oct 15, 2025

  • KST: 7 AM, Oct 15, 2025

Here are some of the changes within version 1.0.10 that we’ve made to the game:  

  • Fixed the issue where the demo save was not properly carried over to the main game on the Steam Deck

  • Fixed the issue where one of the hidden achievements could not be achieved if using undo

  • Fixed the issue where, if a unit that set a trap was concealed, the trap triggering would reveal that unit

  • Fixed the issue where the Miasma effect from Dead Reckoning would sometimes remain after an explosion

  • Fixed the issue where changing the language mid-expedition did not fully change languages for some text

  • Fixed the issue where Elena’s secondary weapon set was swords instead of axes in the battle you recruit her

  • Fixed and/or improved various other gameplay elements

We appreciate everyone that reported any bugs or issues that they came across during their gameplay. Please feel free to share your thoughts and suggestions with us on our Steam discussion boards or our Discord server.



- ODS Team

