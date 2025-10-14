Animation (run, walk, idle) × (peaceful, after weapon attack, after magic spell)

added magic spell caster idle, walk, and run animations for all weapon sets

proper idle, walk, and run blend by move speed and variant

it is now possible to walk by not fully throttling move commands (e.g., slight joystick tilt or clicking close to the player)

Controller Support

full combat controller support with auto aim, choose/lock/unlock aim (right stick), and manual aim (hold rt)

keybind hints on the ui now switch to ps5, xbox, or ns controller icons (steam deck falls back to ps5 icons for now)

ui controller support is not implemented yet (use touchscreen or mouse for now)

also improved keyboard and mouse control, for example: allow quick slot hotkeys to cast spells even when the pointer is on ui make left-click move not cancel channel spells



Dungeon Progression

added dungeon end reward chest that exclusively drops higher-level dungeon tickets along with other items

added normal chests in dungeons

all drop tables (mob, chest, shop) now have level ranges on each item, checked against a drop level (base + dungeon level + modifiers) on each drop source

Misc & UI

reduced occurrences of mobs spawning inside walls

added a unique katana, cheat code "pearl"

scaled up ui on low-resolution settings

This marks the dungeon tester build as minimally completed. I’ll keep down streaming features and fixes from the main game, and there will be a point where the dungeon demo becomes polished enough for wider playtesting.

In the main game build, the player starts from the real beginning with stories, dialogs, and cutscenes. Releasing this build will require completing the forest map and an extra “deep forest” map, with more story writings, assets for npcs, and more.