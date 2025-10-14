Hey Jotunnslayers!

We’re back with Hotfix 1.0.4, bringing another round of improvements and polish to keep your runs smooth and your realms stable. This update focuses on fixing visual and UI issues, along with some quality tweaks based on your feedback.

Gameplay Fixes

Fixed inaccuracies in Modifier unlock progress bars to ensure they display correct progress.

Stopped attack sounds from triggering during cinematics for a cleaner experience.

Fixed the Greed & Glut modifier unlocking on the wrong map.

Resolved overlapping UI issues in Endless Mode when adjusting minimap size.

Fixed flickering visual effects in Svartalfheim and Muspelheim .

Further optimized visual effects for improved overall performance.

Implemented several fixes to improve UI and menu navigation.



Thanks again for your reports and feedback, it really helps us keep refining the experience. Keep slaying, keep sending those bug reports, and we’ll keep the fixes coming!