14 October 2025 Build 20383094 Edited 14 October 2025 – 12:33:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi all, another small patch since we wanted to fix a hairy issue ASAP, more stuff coming soon!

Tutorial revamp

When playing Diode Arena for the first time the player will be directed more cleanly into a more comprehensive tutorial which starts with controlling the starter bot in the practice environment. This should help new players get a better feel for the game mechanics before building. The player will also be directed into making an account at the end of the tutorial. Previous FAQ info is now integrated into the tutorial.

CP game mode and map overhaul

The snow pass map has been overhauled along with the checkpoint game mode, the map is not 100% finished but we wanted to get the changes out of the door to start collecting feedback. We removed the speed highways in favour of a system of multiple respawn hangars, as a team captures control points, spawning hangars further towards the centre will activate and allow them to continue push the objective. The map itself has been made smaller and is outfitted with new 3D models made by Cybernetic Walrus.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed issue where some terrains were not using instancing, which inflates build times (via shader variants) and slows down graphics performance

  • Fixed a ‘ghost button’ from the onscreen keyboard blocking UI clicks landing on a specific rectangle on the screen interfering with other UIs in the game

  • Fixed a bug where the new mouse lock feature would interfere between different players connected in the same match and break mouse behaviour when 2 or more players played together

  • Fixed a bug where creating a second account on one machine would break the login menu

