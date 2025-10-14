 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20383085 Edited 14 October 2025 – 11:46:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue where some players received a “Save File Corrupted” message after loading and then saving their game.

Since some fixes involves several logic adjustments, we are currently testing the adventurer stuck in room and missing PuPu in room issues on the Playtest branch.
Once the build proves stable, it will be merged into the main (public) branch.

Changed files in this update

Windows steamglobal 噗噗的冒险乐园 Content Depot 1683381
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitsteamchinaSimplified Chinese Depot 1683383
  • Loading history…
