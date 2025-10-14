 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20382999
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Applied a patch to fix Unity vulnerability CVE-2025-59489 disclosed on October 2, 2025.

  • There are no changes to the game content.

NEKOPARA - Catboys Paradise Content Depot 1593311
