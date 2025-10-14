 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20382770 Edited 14 October 2025 – 14:06:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey City20 Survivors!

We've just pushed a quick hotfix to tackle some frustrating crashes and some small fixes. Your game should now be a lot more stable!

Fix List:

  • Disassembling a Water Connector no longer crashes the game. We had to call a plumber to fix this one...

  • NPCs equipping a backpack no longer crashes the game. They can now pack without causing panic.

  • Fixed the items dropped by the Water Connector. Now dropping the right bits.

  • Changed the repair recipe for the Water Connector. A more logical fix for the flow!

As always, a huge thanks for your patience and for reporting these issues!
We appreciate you all, and happy surviving out there!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1597985
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link