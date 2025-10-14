Hey City20 Survivors!

We've just pushed a quick hotfix to tackle some frustrating crashes and some small fixes. Your game should now be a lot more stable!



Fix List:

Disassembling a Water Connector no longer crashes the game. We had to call a plumber to fix this one...

NPCs equipping a backpack no longer crashes the game. They can now pack without causing panic.

Fixed the items dropped by the Water Connector. Now dropping the right bits.

Changed the repair recipe for the Water Connector. A more logical fix for the flow!

