Major 15 October 2025 Build 20382766 Edited 15 October 2025 – 16:59:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

This update introduces various temporal anti-aliasing and upscaling technologies in Trails Through Daybreak. For more in-depth information about these features, read the corresponding patch notes for Trails Through Daybreak II.

There are also a variety of other updates and fixes in this build, including many graphical, input and QoL improvements.

Graphics & UI

  • Add DLSS, XeSS and TAA settings

  • Add new "Color Precision" setting to improve rendering performance for a slight reduction in color precision

  • Add a new "HQ postprocessing" setting

  • Add new setting for map icon and text size

  • Render expanded map at 100% scale even if the render scale is below 100%

  • Render 3D UI at 100% scale even if the render scale is below 100%

  • Use slightly improved shadow sampling for "Everything SGSSAA"

  • Improve cloud rendering and fix MSAA/SGSSAA integration with cloud rendering

  • Improve automatic detection of optimization settings on AMD iGPUs and Intel dGPUs

Input

  • Use SDL2 rather than plain XInput for controller input

    • This enables automatic controller button prompts, which is now the default

    • Add support for touchpad as a fully usable button for DualShock/Sense controllers

    • Add support for L4, R4, L5, R5 as fully usable buttons

    • If you encounter new controller input issues in this update, you can revert to the old behaviour by setting use_xinput_instead_of_sdl2 to true in settings.yaml

  • Add a feature to alternate displaying primary and secondary button prompts for actions with more than one binding

  • Ignore gamepad input when not in focus (this can be disabled via the allow_input_while_inactive setting)

  • Greatly improve performance when lots of raw input messages are generated (e.g. when using a mouse with a high polling rate)

  • Implement mouse wheel zoom for expanded minimap

QoL

  • Add Steam timeline markers for BGM changes

  • Add support for source display in BGM info

  • Offer the choice to have Steam verify the game's integrity when we crash while running with Steam enabled

  • Disable screen savers / turning off the screen while the game is running (this can be disabled via the prevent_screen_off setting)

  • Load save/load dialog thumbnails asynchronously (improves performance with many saves)

  • Load the default graphics preset on game start if no settings file is present

Bug Fixes

  • Fix rendering of some specific crafts at non-100% renderscale (e.g. Elaine's Sword Ortas)

  • Fix disappearing minimap icons in specific cases

  • Fix some enemy targeting issues in Free Look battle camera mode

  • Minor improvements in EN dialog message when quitting the game from the system menu

  • Make active voice delays depend on text language rather than voice language

  • Various fixes to in-game text

  • Don't unlock the same achievement multiple times (this did not functionally change the behaviour, but could introduce performance issues)

  • Fix camera control with camp/equip/costume menu open

  • Don't allow NewGame+ after loading an auto-save without actually having clear saves

  • Fix minor PCSS sampling artifacts

  • Fix depth issues with Transparency AA

  • Fix mesh part draw order (Elaine's bracer costume)

  • Ignore save folders with the wrong naming scheme

  • Fix title screen idle movie playback

  • Fix potential resource leak when reloading models after changing the water rendering setting

  • No longer display the BGM information for "pinch" battle music every turn when in the pinch state

  • Fix loss of background blur in settings menu upon changing some graphics settings

  • Fix SSR initialization with High/Ultra setting


As always for our releases, in the unlikely case that you experience any regressions you can revert to prior versions of the game using the Steam "Beta" feature.

- Peter "Durante" Thoman

