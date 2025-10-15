Hi everyone,

This update introduces various temporal anti-aliasing and upscaling technologies in Trails Through Daybreak. For more in-depth information about these features, read the corresponding patch notes for Trails Through Daybreak II.

There are also a variety of other updates and fixes in this build, including many graphical, input and QoL improvements.

Graphics & UI

Add DLSS, XeSS and TAA settings

Add new "Color Precision" setting to improve rendering performance for a slight reduction in color precision

Add a new "HQ postprocessing" setting

Add new setting for map icon and text size

Render expanded map at 100% scale even if the render scale is below 100%

Render 3D UI at 100% scale even if the render scale is below 100%

Use slightly improved shadow sampling for "Everything SGSSAA"

Improve cloud rendering and fix MSAA/SGSSAA integration with cloud rendering

Improve automatic detection of optimization settings on AMD iGPUs and Intel dGPUs

Input

Use SDL2 rather than plain XInput for controller input This enables automatic controller button prompts, which is now the default Add support for touchpad as a fully usable button for DualShock/Sense controllers Add support for L4, R4, L5, R5 as fully usable buttons If you encounter new controller input issues in this update, you can revert to the old behaviour by setting use_xinput_instead_of_sdl2 to true in settings.yaml

Add a feature to alternate displaying primary and secondary button prompts for actions with more than one binding

Ignore gamepad input when not in focus (this can be disabled via the allow_input_while_inactive setting)

Greatly improve performance when lots of raw input messages are generated (e.g. when using a mouse with a high polling rate)

Implement mouse wheel zoom for expanded minimap

QoL

Add Steam timeline markers for BGM changes

Add support for source display in BGM info

Offer the choice to have Steam verify the game's integrity when we crash while running with Steam enabled

Disable screen savers / turning off the screen while the game is running (this can be disabled via the prevent_screen_off setting)

Load save/load dialog thumbnails asynchronously (improves performance with many saves)

Load the default graphics preset on game start if no settings file is present

Bug Fixes

Fix rendering of some specific crafts at non-100% renderscale (e.g. Elaine's Sword Ortas)

Fix disappearing minimap icons in specific cases

Fix some enemy targeting issues in Free Look battle camera mode

Minor improvements in EN dialog message when quitting the game from the system menu

Make active voice delays depend on text language rather than voice language

Various fixes to in-game text

Don't unlock the same achievement multiple times (this did not functionally change the behaviour, but could introduce performance issues)

Fix camera control with camp/equip/costume menu open

Don't allow NewGame+ after loading an auto-save without actually having clear saves

Fix minor PCSS sampling artifacts

Fix depth issues with Transparency AA

Fix mesh part draw order (Elaine's bracer costume)

Ignore save folders with the wrong naming scheme

Fix title screen idle movie playback

Fix potential resource leak when reloading models after changing the water rendering setting

No longer display the BGM information for "pinch" battle music every turn when in the pinch state

Fix loss of background blur in settings menu upon changing some graphics settings

Fix SSR initialization with High/Ultra setting



As always for our releases, in the unlikely case that you experience any regressions you can revert to prior versions of the game using the Steam "Beta" feature.



- Peter "Durante" Thoman