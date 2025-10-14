Added tutorial text for using the Bible.

Jafar's cooldown between actions has been slightly increased. His HP and defense have also been reduced.

All enemy magic damage now applies half of the target's defense. (Previously ignored defense)

The map now reorients based on the currently selected chapel in the teleport UI.

Fixed an issue where certain bosses dropped weapons in incorrect locations.

Fixed an issue where certain sanctuaries couldn't be teleported to even after successful purification.

Fixed an issue where the game wouldn't progress normally when returning to the first sanctuary while still present in another purified sanctuary.

Fixed an issue where unique items like the Constellation Seat or Bible respawned after being obtained. (Occurred in Patch 0.5)

Fixed an issue where certain enemies would die immediately upon spawning after 15 in-game days had passed.

Fixed an issue where some Breakable indicators were missing from the map information.

Fixed an issue where tutorial text would not disappear.