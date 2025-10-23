Hello, everyone! 🌸 Hirogami’s major content update is officially out today, and with it comes one special bonus to celebrate:

✨ Hirogami is 35% off on Steam! Grab it for $19.49 now until November 6th! ✨

(PlayStation 5 will also receive this update and discount at a slightly later time due to certification timelines and platform-specific processes. We will share a date for PS5 players as soon as we know more. Thank you for your patience!)

On behalf of the entire team, thank you so much for giving Hirogami your time and support. None of this would have been possible without you, and we hope these brand new updates reflect how important Hirogami and its community are to us. ❤️

We’re also pleased to announce that the PS5 Japanese physical release is out today! You can find it on the Kakehashi Games website with global shipping options available.

Thank you again, and let the (new-and-improved!) adventures unfold!

All our love,

The Hirogami Team

Major Update Inclusions: