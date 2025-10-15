 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 October 2025 Build 20382655 Edited 15 October 2025 – 09:06:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.3.3.:

  • Updated engine version - to address a security issue present in earlier Unity versions.

  • Fixed freeze/crash issue in Fuming Bog area (especially on Linux).

  • Fixed bug that could cause UI to turn black.

  • Fixed an issue that caused UI healthbar and the battlefield healthbar to become out of sync.

  • Fixed an issue that could cause the quest text to overlap on some quests.

  • Fixed issue where skill tree icons shifted after cancelling point additions.

  • Turned all friendly units healthbars to blue instead of red.

  • Fixed a glitch that happened when renaming the second local player's character.

  • Fixed item duplication bug.

  • Fixed broken geometry in Mountain South Pass area.

  • Fixed issue with "Into Aasha" quest description not updating as it should.

  • It's now possible to browse/use triggers to cycle through sequences in Alterant Sequence list.

  • Skills can now be cast in the Arena Backstage to test character damage output on dummies.

  • Camera zoom no longer reset when going to another area or if the camera detects something in the way.

  • Added more remap options to Zoom, now controller can use it by default by pressing Right Trigger + Right Stick Up/Down

We're all ears!

Let us know if you find anything that needs fixing — describe the problem in Steam Discussions, send us an e-mail, or report it on Discord.

/Aftnareld Team

─────────────────────────────────────────────
🤖 Follow Anshar Publishing on Steam 🤖

Changed files in this update

Depot 1656931
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link