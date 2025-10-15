Updated engine version - to address a security issue present in earlier Unity versions.

Fixed freeze/crash issue in Fuming Bog area (especially on Linux).

Fixed bug that could cause UI to turn black.

Fixed an issue that caused UI healthbar and the battlefield healthbar to become out of sync.

Fixed an issue that could cause the quest text to overlap on some quests.

Fixed issue where skill tree icons shifted after cancelling point additions.

Turned all friendly units healthbars to blue instead of red.

Fixed a glitch that happened when renaming the second local player's character.

Fixed item duplication bug.

Fixed broken geometry in Mountain South Pass area.

Fixed issue with "Into Aasha" quest description not updating as it should.

It's now possible to browse/use triggers to cycle through sequences in Alterant Sequence list.

Skills can now be cast in the Arena Backstage to test character damage output on dummies.

Camera zoom no longer reset when going to another area or if the camera detects something in the way.