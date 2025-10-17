 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20382642 Edited 17 October 2025 – 04:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This bugfix patch primarily deals with addressing the various pain points mentioned either by the community on our Discord server at large or other sources of feedback! Our changes seek to improve upon the general onboarding process for players, and to improve upon overall gameplay stability and experience.

General Changes

General

  • Cloud Saves now enabled!

  • Added a simple sound for textbox typing that loops while dialogue is being printed out

  • Experience Gain adjusted upwards for all bosses past Act 1

  • Added a waypoint to the Vault at Outposts

  • Added a waypoint to the Boss Crafter at Legendary Entrances

  • Particle counts for each VFX now scales depending on the graphic settings used

Tutorial

  • New Tutorial and practice section, Interactive Counter-hit dummy target added to ACT 0 Tutorial, House of Cards, Provenance

  • Act 0 Level Flow adjusted to be less confusing

    • Added some world-space tutorials while removing their pop-up equivalents

    • Swapped out Interloper for Artifact in Act 0

  • Added some new tutorials for certain topics that weren’t previously mentioned. In particular:

    • KAMI, Perks, Suits, Outposts, Data Drives, Conflict Levels

  • Replaced some of the popup tutorials with in-world tutorials

Arena Generation

Campaign Mode

  • Lowered number of Arenas before certain dialogues start

Balancing Changes

General Balancing Notes

  • Legendary boss selection should appear more frequently in Area selection

  • Outposts should appear more frequently in Area selection

  • Artifact and Downpour added to Starting weapon pool in Provenance

  • Hermit should no longer spawn in Cavity

Boss Balancing

  • Legendary bosses' Health and Damage output tuned to match Megalith

  • Surveyors' burst potentially generally tuned downwards to lower likelihood of players suddenly dying to it

    • Minigun tuned down; affects fire rate, base damage and fire duration

    • Final Stand tuned down; affects multipliers and bonuses from each Roach present

Weapons

  • Downpour: Significantly increased Projectile Speed, Base Damage, and Ammo Efficiency

    • Also reduced duration it takes to spool up to maximum fire rate, which has been slightly lowered as well

  • Dakka: Slightly increased Projectile Speed

  • Bismarck: Reduced Ammo Efficiency

  • Swansong: Increased Projectile Speed

Mods

  • Skinner's Tuning – magazine size debuff removed

Bugfixes

Bosses

General

  • General cleanup pass for circumstances where certain bosses would have some VFX-es that linger past their expected durations

Skinner

  • Skinner's voiceover should be visible now even when he teleports away to perform certain attacks

Rali

  • Rali should now be hidden from his Arena proper until after the fight intro is complete

Arachne

  • Fixed a bug where Arachne’s cocoons would take way too little damage in general

Facsimile

  • Facsimile should no longer become invulnerable in specific scenarios

The Tyrant

  • The Tyrant’s title will now only display after the dialogue has ended

  • Attempted fix to ensure that Patriot P4’s fire pools will get destroyed properly after they’re supposed to expire

  • Fixed bug where Endling P2’s Clones would have their wings not connected to their respective bodies, and would thus not move with them

  • Endling P2’s Clones should now spawn at the appropriate height

  • Endling P2’s Clones should now take damage properly, meaning the player has to kill 3 clones in order to finish its Final Stand phase

  • Endling P2’s Part 2 Final Stand sequence should now run correctly

  • Fixed some bugs related to some of Mentor Partition 4’s attacks

Arena Generation / Clairaudient

  • Fixed arena generation countdown skipping an arena if you reload the game on the arena where its event was supposed to fire

  • On the Arena Selection screen, the Red VFX border should now properly display even when you are about to face a special encounter

  • Fixed Rain’s encounter countdown flag. It should no longer reset to maximum even if the player reloads the game two arenas before she's supposed appear

Arenas / Maps

  • Fixed one of the entrance areas of CHOKEHOLD, and sealed it off from player escape

  • Fixed an issue where the launchers on MEGALITH doesn't work in certain conditions

  • Skinner should no longer appear on SILO

  • Added collisions to some areas of MEGALITH's entrance at COLONY

  • Added additional cleanup volumes on OBELISK to prevent enemies from navigating into odd places somehow

Weapons

  • Odynometer: Secondary fire should now have the same SFX as primary fire

    • Should now properly have SFX for projectile impact, ADS in and ADS out

  • Ozymandius: VFX should correctly disappear upon unequip

  • Panchreston: VFX for Panchreston should no longer appear on Ozymandius in certain conditions. Other similar situations should have been fixed as well

  • Ensis Benedictus: Secondary Fire should now work with the Matchsaver mod

Player Subclasses & Masteries

Pretender Chassis: Gatling

  • Fixed grapple targeting being able to target the grapple projectile itself.

  • Grapple targeting should be much more accurate now

Rali

  • Players should no longer be able to discard Rali's Crown of Thorns via Controller

  • Rali's SWC buff icon should no longer show up if the player only has the Echoes of the Self mastery

Rain

  • Players should no longer be able to charge Rain’s Melee while blocking

Perks

  • Breeze: Footstep sounds should no longer layer with multiple stacks of Breeze

  • Fixed Rebuild and Contingency icons also not showing up in the niche case where you die to a special boss and get immediately teleported back to the safe arena

  • Refactored sequence at which Death prevention works; should now operate in the following sequence:

    • Death Prevention

    • Player Revives

    • Any Special Arena Death Prevention effects

  • Retribution, Subconscious Retaliation and Reactive Prevention will no longer trigger from the accursed damage (and other non-enemy damage cases)

  • Fixed perk suit icons not being shown for a hand drop if player owns 3 or more perks

  • After picking a legendary perk and finishing the screen shake animation, the screen behind the widget should no longer be visible

  • Fix perk boxes not remembering rerolled perks when leaving the perk selection screen without selecting a perk

UI

HUD

  • Fix radial menu not closing if mapped to a mouse button

  • Fixed weapon wheel automatically defaulting to first weapon if no button is selected or defaulting to previously selected weapon when reopening if no button is selected

Shop

  • Fixed shop weapon details icon being wrong for some weapons

  • Fixed sell screen resetting profit to 0 when opening weapon details screen

Inventory

  • Attempted fix for weapon mod tooltips not showing up sometimes

Other

  • Attempted fix for wrong character portraits showing up for a split second in conversations

  • Refactored weapon popup to take numerical values from weapon data assets

  • Fixed scroll boxes not centering on focused elements when using controller

Results Screen

  • Fix some legendary/special bosses generating two sets of fight end data

  • Fix outposts and other non-combat arenas generating combat elapsed times

  • Fix legendary and special boss fight times not being saved

  • Damage Taken value should now be formatted properly in order to avoid overly long text

  • Result screen boss dots can now wrap to avoid them going off the screen when a run has a high number of boss kills

  • Fixed highest instance of damage on result screen not being correct sometimes

Settings

  • Added a change to default settings, where, if no suitable resolution is found, set resolution to the smallest size but include all possible resolutions still

  • Updated settings preset default to low

  • Added a confirmation popup when changing resolution from settings menu. Will revert in 10 seconds if no confirmation is received

  • Fixed missing skip and auto controls for any dialogue that occurs after an act intro

  • Fixed controller navigation on graphics settings page

  • Side Mouse button display should now correctly show up when the corresponding button is being assigned to any action

  • Motion Blur should now be turned off by default

  • Anti-Aliasing should now be turned off by default for all graphic presets

Audio

  • Streamlined the conditions for Skinner’s theme ending, so that it ends on the same conditions as the other Player Subclass themes

  • Added a fix to Skinner’s BGM so that it should end properly after the player is defeated by Skinner

Misc

  • Fixed samsara codex entry causing everything to go wonky and fixed samsara weapon details not being shown

  • Localisation for view details button in codex is now set correctly

  • Selected highlight should no longer linger on settings menu after leaving a submenu

  • Fixed the broken controller back button on settings screen

  • Codex no longer shows weapon mods/stats modified by weapon mods. also fixed controller tooltips in shop. fixed the controller back - button for weapon details screen in codex

  • Players may now rebind left mouse button by directly clicking on the key prompt in the keybind screen

  • Fixed hover anim being played on previously selected item in settings menu

  • Capped minimum ammo consumption to 1 to avoid a divide by 0 if ammo efficiency gets very high

  • Attempted fix for issue where loot will stay stuck on player

  • Loot that can no longer be collected will now stop flying towards user

  • Camera Shake from melee impact should no longer overlap with newer melee impacts when player has reduced melee cooldown from any sources

  • NPCs should no longer be frozen in COLONY (exit)

Changed files in this update

