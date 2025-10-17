This bugfix patch primarily deals with addressing the various pain points mentioned either by the community on our Discord server at large or other sources of feedback! Our changes seek to improve upon the general onboarding process for players, and to improve upon overall gameplay stability and experience.



Particle counts for each VFX now scales depending on the graphic settings used

Added a waypoint to the Boss Crafter at Legendary Entrances

Added a waypoint to the Vault at Outposts

Experience Gain adjusted upwards for all bosses past Act 1

Added a simple sound for textbox typing that loops while dialogue is being printed out

Replaced some of the popup tutorials with in-world tutorials

Added some new tutorials for certain topics that weren’t previously mentioned. In particular:

Swapped out Interloper for Artifact in Act 0

Added some world-space tutorials while removing their pop-up equivalents

Act 0 Level Flow adjusted to be less confusing

New Tutorial and practice section, Interactive Counter-hit dummy target added to ACT 0 Tutorial, House of Cards, Provenance

Campaign Mode

Lowered number of Arenas before certain dialogues start

Hermit should no longer spawn in Cavity

Artifact and Downpour added to Starting weapon pool in Provenance

Outposts should appear more frequently in Area selection

Legendary boss selection should appear more frequently in Area selection

Final Stand tuned down; affects multipliers and bonuses from each Roach present

Minigun tuned down; affects fire rate, base damage and fire duration

Surveyors' burst potentially generally tuned downwards to lower likelihood of players suddenly dying to it

Legendary bosses' Health and Damage output tuned to match Megalith

Also reduced duration it takes to spool up to maximum fire rate, which has been slightly lowered as well

General

General cleanup pass for circumstances where certain bosses would have some VFX-es that linger past their expected durations

Skinner

Skinner's voiceover should be visible now even when he teleports away to perform certain attacks

Rali

Rali should now be hidden from his Arena proper until after the fight intro is complete

Arachne

Fixed a bug where Arachne’s cocoons would take way too little damage in general

Facsimile

Facsimile should no longer become invulnerable in specific scenarios

The Tyrant

Fixed some bugs related to some of Mentor Partition 4’s attacks

Endling P2’s Part 2 Final Stand sequence should now run correctly

Endling P2’s Clones should now take damage properly, meaning the player has to kill 3 clones in order to finish its Final Stand phase

Endling P2’s Clones should now spawn at the appropriate height

Fixed bug where Endling P2’s Clones would have their wings not connected to their respective bodies, and would thus not move with them

Attempted fix to ensure that Patriot P4’s fire pools will get destroyed properly after they’re supposed to expire

The Tyrant’s title will now only display after the dialogue has ended

Fixed Rain’s encounter countdown flag. It should no longer reset to maximum even if the player reloads the game two arenas before she's supposed appear

On the Arena Selection screen, the Red VFX border should now properly display even when you are about to face a special encounter

Fixed arena generation countdown skipping an arena if you reload the game on the arena where its event was supposed to fire

Added additional cleanup volumes on OBELISK to prevent enemies from navigating into odd places somehow

Added collisions to some areas of MEGALITH's entrance at COLONY

Skinner should no longer appear on SILO

Fixed an issue where the launchers on MEGALITH doesn't work in certain conditions

Fixed one of the entrance areas of CHOKEHOLD, and sealed it off from player escape

Ensis Benedictus: Secondary Fire should now work with the Matchsaver mod

Panchreston: VFX for Panchreston should no longer appear on Ozymandius in certain conditions. Other similar situations should have been fixed as well

Ozymandius: VFX should correctly disappear upon unequip

Should now properly have SFX for projectile impact, ADS in and ADS out

Odynometer: Secondary fire should now have the same SFX as primary fire

Pretender Chassis: Gatling

Grapple targeting should be much more accurate now

Fixed grapple targeting being able to target the grapple projectile itself.

Rali

Rali's SWC buff icon should no longer show up if the player only has the Echoes of the Self mastery

Players should no longer be able to discard Rali's Crown of Thorns via Controller

Rain

Players should no longer be able to charge Rain’s Melee while blocking

Fix perk boxes not remembering rerolled perks when leaving the perk selection screen without selecting a perk

After picking a legendary perk and finishing the screen shake animation, the screen behind the widget should no longer be visible

Fixed perk suit icons not being shown for a hand drop if player owns 3 or more perks

Retribution, Subconscious Retaliation and Reactive Prevention will no longer trigger from the accursed damage (and other non-enemy damage cases)

Refactored sequence at which Death prevention works; should now operate in the following sequence:

Fixed Rebuild and Contingency icons also not showing up in the niche case where you die to a special boss and get immediately teleported back to the safe arena

Breeze: Footstep sounds should no longer layer with multiple stacks of Breeze

HUD

Fixed weapon wheel automatically defaulting to first weapon if no button is selected or defaulting to previously selected weapon when reopening if no button is selected

Fix radial menu not closing if mapped to a mouse button

Shop

Fixed sell screen resetting profit to 0 when opening weapon details screen

Fixed shop weapon details icon being wrong for some weapons

Inventory

Attempted fix for weapon mod tooltips not showing up sometimes

Other

Fixed scroll boxes not centering on focused elements when using controller

Refactored weapon popup to take numerical values from weapon data assets

Attempted fix for wrong character portraits showing up for a split second in conversations

Fixed highest instance of damage on result screen not being correct sometimes

Result screen boss dots can now wrap to avoid them going off the screen when a run has a high number of boss kills

Damage Taken value should now be formatted properly in order to avoid overly long text

Fix legendary and special boss fight times not being saved

Fix outposts and other non-combat arenas generating combat elapsed times

Fix some legendary/special bosses generating two sets of fight end data

Anti-Aliasing should now be turned off by default for all graphic presets

Motion Blur should now be turned off by default

Side Mouse button display should now correctly show up when the corresponding button is being assigned to any action

Fixed missing skip and auto controls for any dialogue that occurs after an act intro

Added a confirmation popup when changing resolution from settings menu. Will revert in 10 seconds if no confirmation is received

Added a change to default settings, where, if no suitable resolution is found, set resolution to the smallest size but include all possible resolutions still

Added a fix to Skinner’s BGM so that it should end properly after the player is defeated by Skinner

Streamlined the conditions for Skinner’s theme ending, so that it ends on the same conditions as the other Player Subclass themes

Fixed samsara codex entry causing everything to go wonky and fixed samsara weapon details not being shown

Localisation for view details button in codex is now set correctly

Selected highlight should no longer linger on settings menu after leaving a submenu

Fixed the broken controller back button on settings screen

Codex no longer shows weapon mods/stats modified by weapon mods. also fixed controller tooltips in shop. fixed the controller back - button for weapon details screen in codex

Players may now rebind left mouse button by directly clicking on the key prompt in the keybind screen

Fixed hover anim being played on previously selected item in settings menu

Capped minimum ammo consumption to 1 to avoid a divide by 0 if ammo efficiency gets very high

Attempted fix for issue where loot will stay stuck on player

Loot that can no longer be collected will now stop flying towards user

Camera Shake from melee impact should no longer overlap with newer melee impacts when player has reduced melee cooldown from any sources