This bugfix patch primarily deals with addressing the various pain points mentioned either by the community on our Discord server at large or other sources of feedback! Our changes seek to improve upon the general onboarding process for players, and to improve upon overall gameplay stability and experience.
General Changes
General
Cloud Saves now enabled!
Added a simple sound for textbox typing that loops while dialogue is being printed out
Experience Gain adjusted upwards for all bosses past Act 1
Added a waypoint to the Vault at Outposts
Added a waypoint to the Boss Crafter at Legendary Entrances
Particle counts for each VFX now scales depending on the graphic settings used
Tutorial
New Tutorial and practice section, Interactive Counter-hit dummy target added to ACT 0 Tutorial, House of Cards, Provenance
Act 0 Level Flow adjusted to be less confusing
Added some world-space tutorials while removing their pop-up equivalents
Swapped out Interloper for Artifact in Act 0
Added some new tutorials for certain topics that weren’t previously mentioned. In particular:
KAMI, Perks, Suits, Outposts, Data Drives, Conflict Levels
Replaced some of the popup tutorials with in-world tutorials
Arena Generation
Campaign Mode
Lowered number of Arenas before certain dialogues start
Balancing Changes
General Balancing Notes
Legendary boss selection should appear more frequently in Area selection
Outposts should appear more frequently in Area selection
Artifact and Downpour added to Starting weapon pool in Provenance
Hermit should no longer spawn in Cavity
Boss Balancing
Legendary bosses' Health and Damage output tuned to match Megalith
Surveyors' burst potentially generally tuned downwards to lower likelihood of players suddenly dying to it
Minigun tuned down; affects fire rate, base damage and fire duration
Final Stand tuned down; affects multipliers and bonuses from each Roach present
Weapons
Downpour: Significantly increased Projectile Speed, Base Damage, and Ammo Efficiency
Also reduced duration it takes to spool up to maximum fire rate, which has been slightly lowered as well
Dakka: Slightly increased Projectile Speed
Bismarck: Reduced Ammo Efficiency
Swansong: Increased Projectile Speed
Mods
Skinner's Tuning – magazine size debuff removed
Bugfixes
Bosses
General
General cleanup pass for circumstances where certain bosses would have some VFX-es that linger past their expected durations
Skinner
Skinner's voiceover should be visible now even when he teleports away to perform certain attacks
Rali
Rali should now be hidden from his Arena proper until after the fight intro is complete
Arachne
Fixed a bug where Arachne’s cocoons would take way too little damage in general
Facsimile
Facsimile should no longer become invulnerable in specific scenarios
The Tyrant
The Tyrant’s title will now only display after the dialogue has ended
Attempted fix to ensure that Patriot P4’s fire pools will get destroyed properly after they’re supposed to expire
Fixed bug where Endling P2’s Clones would have their wings not connected to their respective bodies, and would thus not move with them
Endling P2’s Clones should now spawn at the appropriate height
Endling P2’s Clones should now take damage properly, meaning the player has to kill 3 clones in order to finish its Final Stand phase
Endling P2’s Part 2 Final Stand sequence should now run correctly
Fixed some bugs related to some of Mentor Partition 4’s attacks
Arena Generation / Clairaudient
Fixed arena generation countdown skipping an arena if you reload the game on the arena where its event was supposed to fire
On the Arena Selection screen, the Red VFX border should now properly display even when you are about to face a special encounter
Fixed Rain’s encounter countdown flag. It should no longer reset to maximum even if the player reloads the game two arenas before she's supposed appear
Arenas / Maps
Fixed one of the entrance areas of CHOKEHOLD, and sealed it off from player escape
Fixed an issue where the launchers on MEGALITH doesn't work in certain conditions
Skinner should no longer appear on SILO
Added collisions to some areas of MEGALITH's entrance at COLONY
Added additional cleanup volumes on OBELISK to prevent enemies from navigating into odd places somehow
Weapons
Odynometer: Secondary fire should now have the same SFX as primary fire
Should now properly have SFX for projectile impact, ADS in and ADS out
Ozymandius: VFX should correctly disappear upon unequip
Panchreston: VFX for Panchreston should no longer appear on Ozymandius in certain conditions. Other similar situations should have been fixed as well
Ensis Benedictus: Secondary Fire should now work with the Matchsaver mod
Player Subclasses & Masteries
Pretender Chassis: Gatling
Fixed grapple targeting being able to target the grapple projectile itself.
Grapple targeting should be much more accurate now
Rali
Players should no longer be able to discard Rali's Crown of Thorns via Controller
Rali's SWC buff icon should no longer show up if the player only has the Echoes of the Self mastery
Rain
Players should no longer be able to charge Rain’s Melee while blocking
Perks
Breeze: Footstep sounds should no longer layer with multiple stacks of Breeze
Fixed Rebuild and Contingency icons also not showing up in the niche case where you die to a special boss and get immediately teleported back to the safe arena
Refactored sequence at which Death prevention works; should now operate in the following sequence:
Death Prevention
Player Revives
Any Special Arena Death Prevention effects
Retribution, Subconscious Retaliation and Reactive Prevention will no longer trigger from the accursed damage (and other non-enemy damage cases)
Fixed perk suit icons not being shown for a hand drop if player owns 3 or more perks
After picking a legendary perk and finishing the screen shake animation, the screen behind the widget should no longer be visible
Fix perk boxes not remembering rerolled perks when leaving the perk selection screen without selecting a perk
UI
HUD
Fix radial menu not closing if mapped to a mouse button
Fixed weapon wheel automatically defaulting to first weapon if no button is selected or defaulting to previously selected weapon when reopening if no button is selected
Shop
Fixed shop weapon details icon being wrong for some weapons
Fixed sell screen resetting profit to 0 when opening weapon details screen
Inventory
Attempted fix for weapon mod tooltips not showing up sometimes
Other
Attempted fix for wrong character portraits showing up for a split second in conversations
Refactored weapon popup to take numerical values from weapon data assets
Fixed scroll boxes not centering on focused elements when using controller
Results Screen
Fix some legendary/special bosses generating two sets of fight end data
Fix outposts and other non-combat arenas generating combat elapsed times
Fix legendary and special boss fight times not being saved
Damage Taken value should now be formatted properly in order to avoid overly long text
Result screen boss dots can now wrap to avoid them going off the screen when a run has a high number of boss kills
Fixed highest instance of damage on result screen not being correct sometimes
Settings
Added a change to default settings, where, if no suitable resolution is found, set resolution to the smallest size but include all possible resolutions still
Updated settings preset default to low
Added a confirmation popup when changing resolution from settings menu. Will revert in 10 seconds if no confirmation is received
Fixed missing skip and auto controls for any dialogue that occurs after an act intro
Fixed controller navigation on graphics settings page
Side Mouse button display should now correctly show up when the corresponding button is being assigned to any action
Motion Blur should now be turned off by default
Anti-Aliasing should now be turned off by default for all graphic presets
Audio
Streamlined the conditions for Skinner’s theme ending, so that it ends on the same conditions as the other Player Subclass themes
Added a fix to Skinner’s BGM so that it should end properly after the player is defeated by Skinner
Misc
Fixed samsara codex entry causing everything to go wonky and fixed samsara weapon details not being shown
Localisation for view details button in codex is now set correctly
Selected highlight should no longer linger on settings menu after leaving a submenu
Fixed the broken controller back button on settings screen
Codex no longer shows weapon mods/stats modified by weapon mods. also fixed controller tooltips in shop. fixed the controller back - button for weapon details screen in codex
Players may now rebind left mouse button by directly clicking on the key prompt in the keybind screen
Fixed hover anim being played on previously selected item in settings menu
Capped minimum ammo consumption to 1 to avoid a divide by 0 if ammo efficiency gets very high
Attempted fix for issue where loot will stay stuck on player
Loot that can no longer be collected will now stop flying towards user
Camera Shake from melee impact should no longer overlap with newer melee impacts when player has reduced melee cooldown from any sources
NPCs should no longer be frozen in COLONY (exit)
Changed files in this update