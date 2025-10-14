Added player animation for consuming items.

The player's currently equipped item's name and description are now shown above the item slots in the bottom-right of the main HUD.

The player's currently active status effect's description is now shown above the energy bar in the bottom-left of the main HUD.

Boundary fences have been added to the lobby to prevent players from being able to run extremely far away.

A light has been added to the summit totem to make it visible at night.

Audio feedback for charging jumps and recharging energy has been updated.

The crosshair feedback for when you can and can't climb with axes is now more accurate.

Fixed a bug where players would occasionally die after loading into the Elder Crag from the lobby.

Fixed a bug where the walkie-talkie would not transmit the player's voice with push-to-talk mode enabled.

Fixed a bug where the player's voice would not get transmitted whilst using the camera with push-to-talk mode enabled.

Fixed a bug where certain player settings would not apply on initial launch of the game.

Fixed a bug where other players' animations while climbing would get stuck in the crouched state.