POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
14 October 2025 Build 20382620 Edited 14 October 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added player animation for consuming items.

  • The player's currently equipped item's name and description are now shown above the item slots in the bottom-right of the main HUD.

  • The player's currently active status effect's description is now shown above the energy bar in the bottom-left of the main HUD.

  • Boundary fences have been added to the lobby to prevent players from being able to run extremely far away.

  • A light has been added to the summit totem to make it visible at night.

  • Audio feedback for charging jumps and recharging energy has been updated.

  • The crosshair feedback for when you can and can't climb with axes is now more accurate.

  • Fixed a bug where players would occasionally die after loading into the Elder Crag from the lobby.

  • Fixed a bug where the walkie-talkie would not transmit the player's voice with push-to-talk mode enabled.

  • Fixed a bug where the player's voice would not get transmitted whilst using the camera with push-to-talk mode enabled.

  • Fixed a bug where certain player settings would not apply on initial launch of the game.

  • Fixed a bug where other players' animations while climbing would get stuck in the crouched state.

  • Fixed various bugs related to climbing on ropes and ladders.

