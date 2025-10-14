Honed shot: Fixed an issue where the cost of the card could go into the negative if 4+ brittle was applied to the enemy



Restrain: Fixed an issue where the card would not work on most bosses and elites



Neutralize: Fixed an issue where the card would not work on most bosses and elites



Pacify: Fixed an issue where the card would not work on most bosses and elites



FR S01 Elite: Was over-tuned last patch by mistake, its shields have now been weakened. It will now play charged barrier twice before playing field stabilizer.



Hotfix patch nodesWe are currently looking into the hanging missiles, memory leak and crash issues, but these bugs will take a longer time to track down, we are going to hopefully have an update with fixes later this week.In parallel, we have also starting looking at game balance, so please share any impressions and thoughts about the current state of the balance on our Discord or through the Steam forumsThe Breachway Team