- Honed shot: Fixed an issue where the cost of the card could go into the negative if 4+ brittle was applied to the enemy
- Restrain: Fixed an issue where the card would not work on most bosses and elites
- Neutralize: Fixed an issue where the card would not work on most bosses and elites
- Pacify: Fixed an issue where the card would not work on most bosses and elites
- FR S01 Elite: Was over-tuned last patch by mistake, its shields have now been weakened. It will now play charged barrier twice before playing field stabilizer.
We are currently looking into the hanging missiles, memory leak and crash issues, but these bugs will take a longer time to track down, we are going to hopefully have an update with fixes later this week.
In parallel, we have also starting looking at game balance, so please share any impressions and thoughts about the current state of the balance on our Discord or through the Steam forums
The Breachway Team
Changed files in this update