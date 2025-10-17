Translations
In addition to English and German, we have translated the game into 12 new languages:
- Arabic
- Bengali
- French
- Hindi
- Japanese
- Korean
- Polish
- Portuguese
- Russian
- Simplified Chinese
- Spanish
- Ukrainian
Since a lot of translations were automated and not reviewed by us or the community yet, we expect there to be a few issues remaining. We will continue to work on improving the translations over time.
Crash Reporter and Bug Tracker
If Brick Rigs crashes, a crash reporter window will now appear. You can choose to send us crash reports, including optional additional information. We have also created a bug tracker using GitHub Issues, available here. These improvements will help us find and fix bugs (especially crashes) more efficiently and effectively than before.
Linux Support
With update 1.9, we are launching the first native Linux version of Brick Rigs. Our goal is to improve performance and stability by avoiding compatibility layers such as Proton or Wine.
AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution Support
We have added AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution (FSR) as an alternative for systems that do not support NVIDIA DLSS. Like DLSS, FSR renders the game at a lower resolution and then upscales the image to the final output resolution. This can boost frame rates with minimal impact on image quality.
Additional Improvements
- Added vision deficiency (color blindness) settings
- Added wind direction sensor type
- Improved fluid dynamics by separating the calculation of lift from drag
- Improved several looping sounds
- Lowered minimum camera speed in the editor
- Reduced battle rounds to 15
- Made enabled search filters more obvious
- Made BBCode-formatted Workshop descriptions render correctly
- Made smoke effects scale with scalable exhausts
- Made vehicles spawning inside of each other less likely
- Sort brick tick functions for more deterministic logic
Bug Fixes
- Fixed physics behaving unpredictably around the gimbal lock angles
- Fixed injured dummies not being healed when revived
- Fixed a specific editor spawn box in Bricksville overlapping with buildings
- Fixed auto-balancing not working if there is an empty team in battle mode
- Fixed vehicle downloads getting stuck at 0%
- Fixed some match settings being displayed as zero instead of unlimited
- Fixed unstable sorting of servers in the server browser
- Fixed unreliable siren cycling
- Fixed new item button on UGC browser being shown when the user cannot enter the editor
- Fixed inability to remove vehicles with dummies inside
- Fixed cursor not being moved to the center when opening the menu in windowed mode
- Fixed non-ANSI characters not being displayed in server titles and descriptions
- Fixed detonators not breaking off when triggered through a collision
- Fixed a bunch of crashes
Changed files in this update