- If you obtain a power-up while charging a grenade or makibishi, the charge will now cancel. This prevents grenades/makibishies from accidentally launching the moment the power-up screen closes.
- Slightly brightened the background color of the stats areas on both sides of the screen to make the boundary with the gameplay area clearer.
- The display duration of the effect, indicating the grenade explosion radius has been slightly extended, making the explosion area easier to see.
- Several other texts have been modified.
Verson 1.16
Update notes via Steam Community
