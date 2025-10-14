- If you obtain a power-up while charging a grenade or makibishi, the charge will now cancel. This prevents grenades/makibishies from accidentally launching the moment the power-up screen closes.

- Slightly brightened the background color of the stats areas on both sides of the screen to make the boundary with the gameplay area clearer.

- The display duration of the effect, indicating the grenade explosion radius has been slightly extended, making the explosion area easier to see.

- Several other texts have been modified.