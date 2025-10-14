 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20382251 Edited 14 October 2025 – 12:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- If you obtain a power-up while charging a grenade or makibishi, the charge will now cancel. This prevents grenades/makibishies from accidentally launching the moment the power-up screen closes.
- Slightly brightened the background color of the stats areas on both sides of the screen to make the boundary with the gameplay area clearer.
- The display duration of the effect, indicating the grenade explosion radius has been slightly extended, making the explosion area easier to see.
- Several other texts have been modified.

