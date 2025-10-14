Humankind Version 1.29.4721 - "Freyja" Religion Changes
General Changes
Tenets are no longer exclusive: multiple religions can share the same tenets
ADDED -2 Stability per non-State Religion Follower
CHANGED Religion Follower thresholds
Tier 3: 5+Min(#Players,8)*20 (Used to be *15)
Tier 4: 5+Min(#Players,8)*35 (Used to be *20)
Tenets
Shamanism
CHANGED +2 Faith on Administrative Plaza TO +3 Faith on Administrative Plaza
Respect the Seas' Bounties
REMOVED All but +1 Holy Site
ADDED +5 Food on Territories under influence of your State Religion if they contain a Coastal Water Tile
ADDED +3 Food on Territories under influence of the Religion
Abstain from Intoxicants
REMOVED All but +1 Holy Site
ADDED +5 Industry on Territories under influence of your State Religion if they contain a Forest
ADDED +3 Industry on Territories under influence of the Religion
Seek Wisdom
REMOVED All but +1 Holy Site
ADDED +5 Science on Territories under influence of your State Religion if they contain a Strategic Deposit
ADDED +3 Science on Territories under influence of the Religion
Hunt the Infidels
ADDED -10% Production cost
ADDED +5% Health Regen on Territories under influence of the Religion
Reject Luxury
REMOVED All but +1 Holy Site
ADDED +5 Money on Territories under influence of your State Religion if they contain a Luxury Deposit
ADDED +3 Money on Territories under influence of the Religion
Be Virtuous as Water
REMOVED All but +1 Holy Site
ADDED +10 Stability on Territories under influence of your State Religion if they contain a River
ADDED +5 Stability on Territories under influence of the Religion
Shelter the True Oracles
REMOVED All but +1 Holy Site
ADDED +5 Influence on Territories under influence of your State Religion if they contain a Mountain
ADDED +3 Influence on Territories under influence of the Religion
Smite Unbelievers
CHANGED -1 Unit Upkeep to -10% Unit Upkeep
ADDED +5% Health Regen on Territories under influence of the Religion
Bear not False Witness
CHANGED +5 Science on Research Quarters TO +3 Science on Research Quarters
REMOVED +2 Science on Religious District
ADDED +3 Science on Territories under influence of the Religion
Give Alms
CHANGED +5 Money on Market Quarters TO +3 Science on Market Quarters
REMOVED +2 Money on Religious District
ADDED +3 Money on Territories under influence of the Religion
Protect the Weak
REMOVED +2 Stability on Religious District
ADDED +5 Stability on Territories under influence of the Religion
Observe Fasts
CHANGED +5 Food on Harbour TO +3 Food on Farmer's Quarters
REMOVED +2 Food on Religious District
ADDED +3 Food on Territories under influence of the Religion
Undertake Pilgrimage
ADDED +3 Influence on Commons Quarter
REMOVED +2 Influence on Religious District
REMOVED -25% Civics costs
ADDED +3 Influence on Territories under influence of the Religion
Yield to None
REMOVED -20% Industry Cost on Religious District
ADDED +5XP on Unit Creation per Territory under influence of your State Religion
ADDED +5% Health Regen on Territories under influence of the Religion
Purge Idleness
ADDED +1 Industry per State Religion Faith produced in the Settlement
REMOVED +2 Industry on Religious District
ADDED +3 Industry on Territories under influence of the Religion
Show Not Mercy
ADDED +10 XP on Unit Creation per Military Quarter in Territories under influence of your State Religion
ADDED +5% Health Regen on Territories under influence of the Religion
Mandate Patronage
ADDED +1 Money per State Religion Faith produced in the Settlement
REMOVED +2 Money per Trade Road
REMOVED +2 Money on Religious Quarter
ADDED +3 Money on Territories under influence of the Religion
Proselytize Daily
ADDED +1 Influence per State Religion Faith produced in the Empire
ADDED -25% Civics costs
REMOVED +2 Influence on Commons Quarter
REMOVED +2 Influence on Religious District
ADDED +3 Influence on Territories under influence of the Religion
Develop the Intellect
ADDED +1 Science per State Religion Faith produced in the Empire
REMOVED +2 Science on Religious District
REMOVED +20 Science per Alliance
ADDED +3 Science on Territories under influence of the Religion
Eschew Gluttony
ADDED -10% Industry cost on Units
ADDED +5% Health Regen on Territories under influence of the Religion
Raise Monuments
REMOVED +50 Science on Artificial Wonders
REMOVED +2 Science on Religious Districts
ADDED +1 Science per Religion Followers if Religious Leader
ADDED +1 Science per Religion Followers in Empire if not Religious Leader
ADDED +1 Industry per Religion Followers in Settlement on Settlements
ADDED +3 Science on Territories under influence of the Religion
Sustain the Faithful
REMOVED +20 Stability on Territories not following your religion
REMOVED +2 Stability on Religious District
ADDED +1 Influence per Religion Followers if Religious Leader
ADDED +1 Influence per Religion Followers in Empire if not Religious Leader
ADDED +1 Stability per Religion Followers in Settlement on Settlements
ADDED +5 Stability on Territories under the influence of the Religion
Donate Generously
REMOVED +25 Money per Alliance
REMOVED +2 Money on Religious District
CHANGED +3 Holy Sites to +1 Holy Site
ADDED +1 Money per Religion Followers if Religious Leader
ADDED +1 Money per Religion Followers in Empire if not Religious Leader
ADDED +1 Food per Religion Followers in Settlement on Settlements
ADDED +3 Money on Territories under influence of the Religion
Meditate Often
ADDED +3 Combat Strength if Religious Leader
CHANGED +2 Combat Strength to +2 Combat Strength if not Religious Leader
ADDED +5% Health Regen on Territories under influence of the Religion
Civics
Religious Rights - Communal Rights (Procession action)
CHANGED Procession cost from 5 * Population Money cost TO 10 * Population Money cost
ADDED +1 Faith per State Religion Follower on Administrative Districts
Religious Tolerance - Unlock Conditions
CHANGED from 2 Tenets to Have at least 1 non-State Religion Follower in your Empire OR at least 1 Follower of your Religion in another Empire
Religious Tolerance - Open-minded
CHANGED to +1 Stability per non-State Religion Follower
Religious Tolerance - Hostility
REMOVED +10 Faith on Influenced Territories
ADDED +30% Faith Defence on Territories
CHANGED to -1 Stability per non-State Religion Follower
Religious Minorities - Taxed Minorities
CHANGED to -1 Stability per non-State Religion Follower
Religious Minorities - Untaxed Minorities
CHANGED to +1 Stability per non-State Religion Follower
Unbelievers - Eliminate Unbelievers (Inquisition Action)
CHANGED Inquisition cost from 1 Population TO (1 + non-Influenced Territories Count) Population
REMOVED +10 Stability
ADDED +5 Faith per Sacrificed Population on non-Influenced Territories' Administrative Districts
ADDED +10% Faith Defence
Unbelievers - Banish Unbelievers (Banish Action)
ADDED +30% Faith Defence
CHANGED 5T Duration TO 10T Duration
Irreligion - Secularism
REMOVED +10% Fame gains
REMOVED +5 Money on Religious District
ADDED +5% FIMSI
ADDED +2 Stability per non-State Religion Follower
Irreligion - State Atheism
CHANGED +20% Fame gains TO +10% Fame gains
ADDED +10% Faith Defence
ADDED +3 Faith per Commons Quarter
ADDED +3 Faith per Research Quarter
ADDED +1 Faith per State Religion Follower
Emblematic Quarters
Kaiserdom
REMOVED +1 Faith per District in Settlement
ADDED +1 Faith per District in Territory
Jama Masjid
REMOVED +1 Faith per Pop
ADDED +3 Faith
Catedral Gótica
REMOVED +1 Faith per Pop
ADDED +3 Faith
Sultan Camii
REMOVED +1 Faith per District
ADDED +1 Faith per District in Territory
Tera
CHANGED +3 Faith TO +2 Faith
ADDED +5% Faith Defence in Territory
Natural Wonders
Mount Roraima
ADDED +10 Faith
Whakaari Volcano
ADDED +10 Faith
Fixes
Fixed various cases of missing localized text
Known Issues
Effects are unclear for Tenets in Tier 4 between Religious Leader/Non-Religious Leader
Religious Leader gets the effect for all followers worldwide (even the ones from other Empires).
Non Religious leaders get the bonus only for their followers.
The "Abstain from Intoxicants" Tenet applies unreliably
The "Be Virtuous as Water" Tenet is also applied on Cities that don't have Rivers in their Territory
The Mod Tools have not been updated yet
