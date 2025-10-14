 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20382240 Edited 14 October 2025 – 14:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Humankind Version 1.29.4721 - "Freyja" Religion Changes

General Changes

  • Tenets are no longer exclusive: multiple religions can share the same tenets

  • ADDED -2 Stability per non-State Religion Follower

  • CHANGED Religion Follower thresholds

    • Tier 3: 5+Min(#Players,8)*20 (Used to be *15)

    • Tier 4: 5+Min(#Players,8)*35 (Used to be *20)

Tenets

  • Shamanism

    • CHANGED +2 Faith on Administrative Plaza TO +3 Faith on Administrative Plaza

  • Respect the Seas' Bounties

    • REMOVED All but +1 Holy Site

    • ADDED +5 Food on Territories under influence of your State Religion if they contain a Coastal Water Tile

    • ADDED +3 Food on Territories under influence of the Religion

  • Abstain from Intoxicants

    • REMOVED All but +1 Holy Site

    • ADDED +5 Industry on Territories under influence of your State Religion if they contain a Forest

    • ADDED +3 Industry on Territories under influence of the Religion

  • Seek Wisdom

    • REMOVED All but +1 Holy Site

    • ADDED +5 Science on Territories under influence of your State Religion if they contain a Strategic Deposit

    • ADDED +3 Science on Territories under influence of the Religion

  • Hunt the Infidels

  • ADDED -10% Production cost

    • ADDED +5% Health Regen on Territories under influence of the Religion

  • Reject Luxury

    • REMOVED All but +1 Holy Site

    • ADDED +5 Money on Territories under influence of your State Religion if they contain a Luxury Deposit

    • ADDED +3 Money on Territories under influence of the Religion

  • Be Virtuous as Water

    • REMOVED All but +1 Holy Site

    • ADDED +10 Stability on Territories under influence of your State Religion if they contain a River

    • ADDED +5 Stability on Territories under influence of the Religion

  • Shelter the True Oracles

    • REMOVED All but +1 Holy Site

    • ADDED +5 Influence on Territories under influence of your State Religion if they contain a Mountain

    • ADDED +3 Influence on Territories under influence of the Religion

  • Smite Unbelievers

    • CHANGED -1 Unit Upkeep to -10% Unit Upkeep

    • ADDED +5% Health Regen on Territories under influence of the Religion

  • Bear not False Witness

    • CHANGED +5 Science on Research Quarters TO +3 Science on Research Quarters

    • REMOVED +2 Science on Religious District

    • ADDED +3 Science on Territories under influence of the Religion

  • Give Alms

    • CHANGED +5 Money on Market Quarters TO +3 Science on Market Quarters

    • REMOVED +2 Money on Religious District

    • ADDED +3 Money on Territories under influence of the Religion

  • Protect the Weak

    • REMOVED +2 Stability on Religious District

    • ADDED +5 Stability on Territories under influence of the Religion

  • Observe Fasts

    • CHANGED +5 Food on Harbour TO +3 Food on Farmer's Quarters

    • REMOVED +2 Food on Religious District

    • ADDED +3 Food on Territories under influence of the Religion

  • Undertake Pilgrimage

    • ADDED +3 Influence on Commons Quarter

    • REMOVED +2 Influence on Religious District

    • REMOVED -25% Civics costs

    • ADDED +3 Influence on Territories under influence of the Religion

  • Yield to None

    • REMOVED -20% Industry Cost on Religious District

    • ADDED +5XP on Unit Creation per Territory under influence of your State Religion

    • ADDED +5% Health Regen on Territories under influence of the Religion

  • Purge Idleness

    • ADDED +1 Industry per State Religion Faith produced in the Settlement

    • REMOVED +2 Industry on Religious District

    • ADDED +3 Industry on Territories under influence of the Religion

  • Show Not Mercy

    • ADDED +10 XP on Unit Creation per Military Quarter in Territories under influence of your State Religion

    • ADDED +5% Health Regen on Territories under influence of the Religion

  • Mandate Patronage

    • ADDED +1 Money per State Religion Faith produced in the Settlement

    • REMOVED +2 Money per Trade Road

    • REMOVED +2 Money on Religious Quarter

    • ADDED +3 Money on Territories under influence of the Religion

  • Proselytize Daily

    • ADDED +1 Influence per State Religion Faith produced in the Empire

    • ADDED -25% Civics costs

    • REMOVED +2 Influence on Commons Quarter

    • REMOVED +2 Influence on Religious District

    • ADDED +3 Influence on Territories under influence of the Religion

  • Develop the Intellect

    • ADDED +1 Science per State Religion Faith produced in the Empire

    • REMOVED +2 Science on Religious District

    • REMOVED +20 Science per Alliance

    • ADDED +3 Science on Territories under influence of the Religion

  • Eschew Gluttony

    • ADDED -10% Industry cost on Units

    • ADDED +5% Health Regen on Territories under influence of the Religion

  • Raise Monuments

    • REMOVED +50 Science on Artificial Wonders

    • REMOVED +2 Science on Religious Districts

    • ADDED +1 Science per Religion Followers if Religious Leader

    • ADDED +1 Science per Religion Followers in Empire if not Religious Leader

    • ADDED +1 Industry per Religion Followers in Settlement on Settlements

    • ADDED +3 Science on Territories under influence of the Religion

  • Sustain the Faithful

    • REMOVED +20 Stability on Territories not following your religion

    • REMOVED +2 Stability on Religious District

    • ADDED +1 Influence per Religion Followers if Religious Leader

    • ADDED +1 Influence per Religion Followers in Empire if not Religious Leader

    • ADDED +1 Stability per Religion Followers in Settlement on Settlements

    • ADDED +5 Stability on Territories under the influence of the Religion

  • Donate Generously

    • REMOVED +25 Money per Alliance

    • REMOVED +2 Money on Religious District

    • CHANGED +3 Holy Sites to +1 Holy Site

    • ADDED +1 Money per Religion Followers if Religious Leader

    • ADDED +1 Money per Religion Followers in Empire if not Religious Leader

    • ADDED +1 Food per Religion Followers in Settlement on Settlements

    • ADDED +3 Money on Territories under influence of the Religion

  • Meditate Often

    • ADDED +3 Combat Strength if Religious Leader

    • CHANGED +2 Combat Strength to +2 Combat Strength if not Religious Leader

    • ADDED +5% Health Regen on Territories under influence of the Religion

Civics

  • Religious Rights - Communal Rights (Procession action)

    • CHANGED Procession cost from 5 * Population Money cost TO 10 * Population Money cost

    • ADDED +1 Faith per State Religion Follower on Administrative Districts

  • Religious Tolerance - Unlock Conditions

    • CHANGED from 2 Tenets to Have at least 1 non-State Religion Follower in your Empire OR at least 1 Follower of your Religion in another Empire

  • Religious Tolerance - Open-minded

    • CHANGED to +1 Stability per non-State Religion Follower

  • Religious Tolerance - Hostility

    • REMOVED +10 Faith on Influenced Territories

    • ADDED +30% Faith Defence on Territories

    • CHANGED to -1 Stability per non-State Religion Follower

  • Religious Minorities - Taxed Minorities

    • CHANGED to -1 Stability per non-State Religion Follower

  • Religious Minorities - Untaxed Minorities

    • CHANGED to +1 Stability per non-State Religion Follower

  • Unbelievers - Eliminate Unbelievers (Inquisition Action)

    • CHANGED Inquisition cost from 1 Population TO (1 + non-Influenced Territories Count) Population

    • REMOVED +10 Stability

    • ADDED +5 Faith per Sacrificed Population on non-Influenced Territories' Administrative Districts

    • ADDED +10% Faith Defence

  • Unbelievers - Banish Unbelievers (Banish Action)

    • ADDED +30% Faith Defence

    • CHANGED 5T Duration TO 10T Duration

  • Irreligion - Secularism

    • REMOVED +10% Fame gains

    • REMOVED +5 Money on Religious District

    • ADDED +5% FIMSI

    • ADDED +2 Stability per non-State Religion Follower

  • Irreligion - State Atheism

    • CHANGED +20% Fame gains TO +10% Fame gains

    • ADDED +10% Faith Defence

    • ADDED +3 Faith per Commons Quarter

    • ADDED +3 Faith per Research Quarter

    • ADDED +1 Faith per State Religion Follower

Emblematic Quarters

  • Kaiserdom

    • REMOVED +1 Faith per District in Settlement

    • ADDED +1 Faith per District in Territory

  • Jama Masjid

    • REMOVED +1 Faith per Pop

    • ADDED +3 Faith

  • Catedral Gótica

    • REMOVED +1 Faith per Pop

    • ADDED +3 Faith

  • Sultan Camii

    • REMOVED +1 Faith per District

    • ADDED +1 Faith per District in Territory

  • Tera

    • CHANGED +3 Faith TO +2 Faith

    • ADDED +5% Faith Defence in Territory

Natural Wonders

  • Mount Roraima

    • ADDED +10 Faith

  • Whakaari Volcano

    • ADDED +10 Faith

Fixes

  • Fixed various cases of missing localized text

Known Issues

  • Effects are unclear for Tenets in Tier 4 between Religious Leader/Non-Religious Leader

    • Religious Leader gets the effect for all followers worldwide (even the ones from other Empires).

    • Non Religious leaders get the bonus only for their followers.

  • The "Abstain from Intoxicants" Tenet applies unreliably

  • The "Be Virtuous as Water" Tenet is also applied on Cities that don't have Rivers in their Territory

  • The Mod Tools have not been updated yet

Changed files in this update

