-Updated some Ukrainian translations.
-Fixed interactions that waited for everyone, not working when last player dies or leaves the game.
-Fixed some bugs that occur when loading Seagate.
-Fixed being able to join when host is loading a map.
-Fixed getting stuck when playing with more than 4 players inside cannons in Seagate.
-Fixed Seagate relaxing music playing when its not supposed to.
-Fixed unknown error for end interaction in Seagate.
-Fixed some clippings for Seagate
-Added safe zorti positions to Yozgat. (Softlock fix for using a plushie and getting to a closed place)
Version 0.4.9 Hotfix
