-Updated some Ukrainian translations.

-Fixed interactions that waited for everyone, not working when last player dies or leaves the game.

-Fixed some bugs that occur when loading Seagate.

-Fixed being able to join when host is loading a map.

-Fixed getting stuck when playing with more than 4 players inside cannons in Seagate.

-Fixed Seagate relaxing music playing when its not supposed to.

-Fixed unknown error for end interaction in Seagate.

-Fixed some clippings for Seagate

-Added safe zorti positions to Yozgat. (Softlock fix for using a plushie and getting to a closed place)