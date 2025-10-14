 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20382124 Edited 14 October 2025 – 08:13:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Fixed Dekion images in Bestiary
* Fixed bug in chat with pet / mercs damage
* Fixed bug summoning mercs in multiplayer
* Dedicated Server: Fixed bug related with character stats

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2241381
Linux Depot 2241382
