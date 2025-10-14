* Fixed Dekion images in Bestiary
* Fixed bug in chat with pet / mercs damage
* Fixed bug summoning mercs in multiplayer
* Dedicated Server: Fixed bug related with character stats
Ancient Kingdoms v0.8.8.9.4 Hotfix 🛠️
