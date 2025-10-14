 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20382113 Edited 14 October 2025 – 09:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Rebuilt on a secure version of Unity due to security update

  • Fixed Necklace loading error that made game not playable if certain necklace was chosen it was trying to reference glasses so had a typo fix.

