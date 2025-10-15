Dear Adventurers,

In this update, we've focused on enhancing the Co-op Mode experience, optimizing several system features, and addressing multiple issues that affected overall gameplay.

1. Co-op Mode & Combat

・Fixed an issue where sub-players could not obtain equipment or material drops during combat.

・Fixed an issue where the guiding pet was not displayed or obtained correctly in Co-op Mode.

・Fixed an issue where sub-players sometimes could not properly end their business after a Co-op session concluded.

・Optimized outfit display effects during combat.

2. Quests & Storyline

・Fixed an issue in the “Brothers' Duel” quest where the next-day event failed to trigger after the story ended.

・Corrected several text and localization errors.

3. System & UI Optimization

・Shortened the response time for long-press “Buy All” actions in shops.

・Fixed an issue where keyboard shortcuts (0-9) were not functioning properly.

・Optimized farm animal interaction boxes to make information clearer and easier to read.

・Increased seed purchase and refresh limits.

・Adjusted the fruit refresh cycle from monthly to weekly.

・Improved the text display of long-press planting prompts when using a controller.

Thank you all for your continued support and feedback!

We'll keep refining and improving your gameplay experience, and we warmly welcome you to share your thoughts, issues, and suggestions in our community.

The tavern doors are always open for you.

Welcome back to the world of Dragon Song Tavern, and may your next adventure begin anew.

The Dragon Song Tavern: Cozy & Adventurous Team