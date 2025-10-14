The game Settings have added the switching between keyboard and mouse/gamepad (manual aiming) mode and full keyboard (automatic aiming) mode

2. A manual aiming mode using the right joystick with the handle has been added

3. The character no longer looks at the crosshair when not in attack mode has been adjusted to prevent the problem of odd movements when running backward in normal times

4. Fixed the bug where the editing platform would get stuck when there was ceiling furniture on the outdoor construction platform

5. Fixed the bug where a too fast attack speed would prevent some weapons from attacking

6. Fixed the bug where locked equipment still appeared in the equipment store

7. Fixed the bug where returning to the main menu would get stuck when fighting a boss

8. Fixed the bug where the third playthrough would automatically start after playing the first playthrough twice but not the second

9. Fixed the bug where the sign held by the clown in the prefabricated house did not display the score text

10. Fixed the bug where green gems would drop when sapphires were sold in the item store

11. Fixed the bug where Delta's head and body would separate when she squatted down and used a knife

12. The number of Pentacles displayed has increased to five digits