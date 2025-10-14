 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Call of Duty® Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Football Manager 26 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20381937 Edited 14 October 2025 – 07:59:42 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-Fixed the Authors button overlapping the main menu transition to the level menu.

-Fixed a bug where music from Chapter 4 (and 4x) would play in the titles.

If you find any other bugs in the game, please report them.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 4053721
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link