Hello players,

Today we released an update for Cladun X3.

It primarily includes bug fixes and quality of life improvements.

Fixes in this patch have changed the game's Steam Deck verification to Verified.

Changelog:

In the "Download Cladun X2 & This Is Sengoku Edit Data" menu, password input now supports pasting from clipboard (Ctrl + V).

Fixed an issue where the game could freeze in dungeons such as Bird Cage 1F under specific circumstances.

Fixed an issue on Steam Deck where the game would not exit immediately when closing the game from the title screen.

Fixed an issue where menu scrolling using a laptop trackpad would continue indefinitely under specific device configurations.

Adjusted birthday entry text and UI to clarify that birthday information is never sent to the game server. (See this post for further information)

Fixed an issue where specific text was displayed with the incorrect font.

Minor text fixes. (English, French)

If you encounter any issues with this patch, please post to the troubleshooting forums or contact us at gamesupport@nisamerica.com .

Thank you for supporting Cladun X3!