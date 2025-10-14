 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20381860 Edited 14 October 2025 – 12:33:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.0.1.3 Patch Notes

  • Fixed an issue where the settlement UI incorrectly appeared in Grandpa’s House.

  • Fixed the problem of duplicated wooden planks in Fishie’s House.

  • Fixed an error that prevented completion in Fishie’s House.

  • Fixed an issue where quest tracking silhouettes remained after exiting a level.

  • Fixed a bug that allowed Ideal Home Showroom task items to be stored in the Storage after rotation.

  • Some collectibles are now available for purchase.

  • Attempted to fix the achievement delay issue.

  • Updated the “Furniture” button under the Storage category.

  • Fixed recoloring issues for certain floors and furniture.

  • Corrected plane errors in some electrical appliances.

  • Fixed the issue where the RV conversation could not be repeated.

  • Fixed missing items after using the Storage filter dropdown.

  • Fixed missing rotation icons for some items in the Storage.

  • Fixed an issue where the old computer couldn’t be unlocked and was lost after recycling.

  • Fixed nighttime lighting issues in purchasable house types.

  • Fixed incorrect visuals and colliders for certain objects.

  • Fixed the issue where controllers couldn’t browse the Collection.

  • Fixed the issue where controllers couldn’t browse the lottery results.

  • Fixed the issue where the Lady Bai’s diary couldn’t be fully viewed.

  • Updated some map icons.

  • Added color-changing support for animated kitchen counters.

  • Added “Return to Main Menu” function.

  • Added several new UI sound effects.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2589501
macOS Depot 2589502
