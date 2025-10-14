v1.0.1.3 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue where the settlement UI incorrectly appeared in Grandpa’s House.

Fixed the problem of duplicated wooden planks in Fishie’s House.

Fixed an error that prevented completion in Fishie’s House.

Fixed an issue where quest tracking silhouettes remained after exiting a level.

Fixed a bug that allowed Ideal Home Showroom task items to be stored in the Storage after rotation.

Some collectibles are now available for purchase.

Attempted to fix the achievement delay issue.

Updated the “Furniture” button under the Storage category.

Fixed recoloring issues for certain floors and furniture.

Corrected plane errors in some electrical appliances.

Fixed the issue where the RV conversation could not be repeated.

Fixed missing items after using the Storage filter dropdown.

Fixed missing rotation icons for some items in the Storage.

Fixed an issue where the old computer couldn’t be unlocked and was lost after recycling.

Fixed nighttime lighting issues in purchasable house types.

Fixed incorrect visuals and colliders for certain objects.

Fixed the issue where controllers couldn’t browse the Collection.

Fixed the issue where controllers couldn’t browse the lottery results.

Fixed the issue where the Lady Bai’s diary couldn’t be fully viewed.

Updated some map icons.

Added color-changing support for animated kitchen counters.

Added “Return to Main Menu” function.