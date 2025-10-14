 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20381622 Edited 14 October 2025 – 07:32:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Add timer UI for twitch commands

Added an objective to clarify a point at the start of the game.

Modified the text of the first objective for better clarity.

Fixed an issue where the AI continued to deal damage to the player just before being deactivated.

Changed files in this update

