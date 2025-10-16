 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20381547
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance changes:

-Plasma Spike defense lowered from 2 to 1

Bug fixes:

-Mech World doesn't count as an ally for Rise of Empire factions

-Lost Dreadnaught doesn't have Rise of Empire factions


Changed files in this update

Windows Star Realms Content Depot 438141
