- [Client] Add interactive tee to skin preview in settings [KebsCS]
- [Client] Improve color space conversions when encoding demos [arch1t3cht]
- [Client] Re-add markers column in demo browser with icon [Robyt3]
- [Client] Improve chat/flag rendering performance [Robyt3]
- [Client] Implement automatic quad clipping for rotating quads [AssassinTee]
- [Client] Android: Fix unsaved changes not updating correctly [K1nop1c0]
- [Client] Android: Fix circle hitbox [K1nop1c0]
- [Client] Add login required icon to server browser [SollyBunny]
- [Client] Also show favorite skins that were not found in list [Robyt3]
- [Client] Correctly center entities text (tele numbers) [KebsCS]
- [Client] Add button to open downloads page with CONF_INFORM_UPDATE option [Robyt3]
- [Client] macOS with Vulkan using molten-vk fixed [Jupeyy]
- [Client] Add delayed update to refresh rate scrollbars [dobrykafe]
- [Client] 0.7 address server community fix [Bamcane]
- [Client] Add more envelope validations [AssassinTee]
- [Client] Recreate swapchain [Jupeyy]
- [Client] Ensure client can only view https:// links [Robyt3]
- [Client] Fix hidden input when searching in unauthed rcon [SollyBunny]
- [Client] Fix HadokenAngle affecting eyes [SollyBunny]
- [Client] Fix demo rename not working if names only differ in capitalization [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Add separate setting and quick action for quad envelope preview [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Select editor images and sounds after adding them [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Prevent editor rotate keybinds from working while popups are open [KebsCS]
- [Editor] Remove incorrect keyboard shortcut for undo/redo [dobrykafe]
- [Editor] Fix quad point context menu showing when cancelling rotation [dobrykafe]
- [Editor] Fix: Quad rotation clipping integer overflow [AssassinTee]
- [Editor] Fix brush of game and tiles layers being created as front layer [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Fix: Wrong render count for grouped quad layers [AssassinTee]
- [Editor] Fix quad envelope preview rotation affecting multiple quads [Robyt3]
- [Server] Make map settings read-only [pilonpl]
- [Server] Add difficulty range as reason for map votes [KebsCS]
- [Server] Fix /team 0 after joining a ddrace team [ChillerDragon]
- [Server] Remove broadcast_pl [heinrich5991]
- [Masterserver] Add community support [heinrich5991]
- [Masterserver] Disallow port 0 [heinrich5991]
DDNet 19.5 released
Update notes via Steam Community
DDNet 19.5 has been released with the following changes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
DDraceNetwork Content Depot 412221
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bit DDraceNetwork Windows 64bit Depot 412222
- Loading history…
Windows 32-bit DDraceNetwork Windows 32bit Depot 412223
- Loading history…
macOS DDraceNetwork Mac OS X Depot 412224
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit DDraceNetwork Linux x86_64 Depot 412225
- Loading history…
Linux 32-bit DDraceNetwork Linux x86 Depot 412226
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update