v.1.0.5
A major fix that broke the saving (TL:DR, it happened if you let an ale expire in the brewery, and then you sold by chance the specific barrel from the cellar that was assigned to it when the brewing finished, even if you didn't store it), some more fixes, and some QoL for the lists sorting (more to come) ːalemugː ːdrunkmonkː
Polished Lord Orders entries for the Capital and organized them by completion
Fixed missing UI elements in Photo Mode
Adjusted competition banner display during active competitions
Fixed camera controls being re-enabled when opening the Feedback Form while the Furniture Menu was open
Fixed errors when saving if an ale expired in the brewery and its barrel was sold (applied automatically on load)
Added alphabetical and style-alphabetical sorting options for recipes
Added recipe filtering by market
Changed files in this update