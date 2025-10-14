 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20381426 Edited 14 October 2025 – 07:26:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v.1.0.5

A major fix that broke the saving (TL:DR, it happened if you let an ale expire in the brewery, and then you sold by chance the specific barrel from the cellar that was assigned to it when the brewing finished, even if you didn't store it), some more fixes, and some QoL for the lists sorting (more to come) ːalemugː ːdrunkmonkː

  • Polished Lord Orders entries for the Capital and organized them by completion

  • Fixed missing UI elements in Photo Mode

  • Adjusted competition banner display during active competitions

  • Fixed camera controls being re-enabled when opening the Feedback Form while the Furniture Menu was open

  • Fixed errors when saving if an ale expired in the brewery and its barrel was sold (applied automatically on load)

  • Added alphabetical and style-alphabetical sorting options for recipes

  • Added recipe filtering by market

