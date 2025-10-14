Hard Mode Changes
- New Hard Mode 'Protective Armor': Enemy defense gradually increases as stages progress
At tier 1 activation, the defense increase is 0 in the first floor (Mole Stronghold), but increases by 2 in the second floor (Woodlands) and by 4 in the Library.
- 'Lingering Regret (No Duplicate Artifact Combos)': Removed
This mechanic was removed as it was deemed incompatible with the revamped combo system.
Artifact Additions
- New Artifact 'Eternal Eclipse' added: #Solar Blade, #Frost Relic Bond Artifact
- New Artifact 'White Paper' added: An artifact that provides flexible combos
Balance Adjustments
- Damage reduction for monsters in Library, Wasteland, and Root Cave stages increased by approximately 5%
- Artifact 'Mouse Mage's Pendant': Modified to appear in the item pool, MP regeneration stat added
- Artifact 'Wings': Changed to unique, but maximum level expanded by 1 tier
- Artifact 'Thunderfrost Butterfly': Effect changed
Previous: Restore dark cloud on 'Freeze' trigger, increase dark cloud capacity
Changed: Restore dark cloud on 'Freeze' trigger, increase consumption rate
- Artifact 'Shimmering Eyes': Critical hit trigger stack increase 10% -> 7%
- Artifact 'Shattered Sapphire': Evasion trigger cooldown 16/12/8s -> 16/14/12s
- Artifact 'Hand Mirror': Effect changed
Previous: Gain 5/5/10/10 shield lasting 6 seconds on dash (1s cooldown)
Changed: Gain 5/5/10 shield lasting 5 seconds on dash (5s cooldown)
- Artifact 'Meteorite Earrings': Solar Blade now tracks the player more accurately
- Artifact 'Meteorite Pauldrons': Improved to collect airborne Solar Blades
- Artifact 'Spiny Shell': Changed to unique
- Artifact 'Thorn Bush': Attack no longer counts as 'direct attack'
- Artifact 'Phoenix Wing': Base cooldown 4s -> 3.5s
- Artifact 'Red Serpent's Eye': Base cooldown 6s -> 5s
- Artifact 'Magma Orb': Effect changed
Previous: Rare tier, deals damage to enemies on burn application, burn stacks +1
Changed: Legendary tier, applies n additional burns on burn application, burn stacks +2
- Artifact 'Solis Fracto': HP increase 3/6/10 -> 2/4/6
- Talent 'Wrath' Level 20 trait: Armor penetration 25% -> 20%
- Combo 'Solar Blade': Base solar blade count +1, solar blade acquisition range increased by 50%, blade fall speed accelerated by 33%
- Combo 'Shadow': Evasion stat reduced based on combo count
- Combo 'Guardian': Defense stat and armor penetration reduced based on combo count
- Costume 'Bat': HP drain 4 -> 5
- Costume 'Red-Hooded Rabbit': MP regeneration -> MP recovery doubled
Experimental Feature 'Fruit Skewer' System
- All combos now appear, but some combos are randomly granted 'Sapphire Drop Bonus'
- Save system logic changed
Due to this change, item drop probability bonuses will not be applied when loading mid-run sessions saved in previous versions. Please abandon and restart any mid-run sessions after updating.
Other Changes
- Engine version update to resolve CVE-2025-59489 issue (2022.3.62f1 -> 2022.3.62f2)
- Boss 'Lerid': Attack warning UI displayed for certain patterns
- Fixed bug where some activated artifacts could be used even after death
- UI display added to easily see debuff stack count applied to monsters
- Fixed bug where 'Solar Blade' count would occasionally not recover to maximum at combat start
- Fixed bug where 'Emerald Cloak' and some other artifacts would continuously duplicate in multiplayer environments
- Fixed bug where Bond Artifacts would appear in Pocket Dimension Shop 'New Offer' stage even when conditions weren't met
- Fixed so that 'Shimmering Eyes' takes priority when both 'Shattered Sapphire' and 'Shimmering Eyes' are active
- Fixed bug where 'Thunder's Earring' was targeting around the aim point instead of around the player
- Fixed so that artifacts with causal relationships (e.g. Discarded Golden Ring and Absolute Ring) cannot be purchased when one is already owned
- Added sound effects to some elements
- Fixed some text scripts
Changed depots in public-beta-newcombo branch