 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Call of Duty® Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Football Manager 26 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20381320 Edited 14 October 2025 – 08:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hard Mode Changes

  • New Hard Mode 'Protective Armor': Enemy defense gradually increases as stages progress
    At tier 1 activation, the defense increase is 0 in the first floor (Mole Stronghold), but increases by 2 in the second floor (Woodlands) and by 4 in the Library.

  • 'Lingering Regret (No Duplicate Artifact Combos)': Removed
    This mechanic was removed as it was deemed incompatible with the revamped combo system.



Artifact Additions

  • New Artifact 'Eternal Eclipse' added: #Solar Blade, #Frost Relic Bond Artifact
  • New Artifact 'White Paper' added: An artifact that provides flexible combos


Balance Adjustments

  • Damage reduction for monsters in Library, Wasteland, and Root Cave stages increased by approximately 5%
  • Artifact 'Mouse Mage's Pendant': Modified to appear in the item pool, MP regeneration stat added
  • Artifact 'Wings': Changed to unique, but maximum level expanded by 1 tier
  • Artifact 'Thunderfrost Butterfly': Effect changed
    Previous: Restore dark cloud on 'Freeze' trigger, increase dark cloud capacity
    Changed: Restore dark cloud on 'Freeze' trigger, increase consumption rate
  • Artifact 'Shimmering Eyes': Critical hit trigger stack increase 10% -> 7%
  • Artifact 'Shattered Sapphire': Evasion trigger cooldown 16/12/8s -> 16/14/12s
  • Artifact 'Hand Mirror': Effect changed
    Previous: Gain 5/5/10/10 shield lasting 6 seconds on dash (1s cooldown)
    Changed: Gain 5/5/10 shield lasting 5 seconds on dash (5s cooldown)
  • Artifact 'Meteorite Earrings': Solar Blade now tracks the player more accurately
  • Artifact 'Meteorite Pauldrons': Improved to collect airborne Solar Blades
  • Artifact 'Spiny Shell': Changed to unique
  • Artifact 'Thorn Bush': Attack no longer counts as 'direct attack'
  • Artifact 'Phoenix Wing': Base cooldown 4s -> 3.5s
  • Artifact 'Red Serpent's Eye': Base cooldown 6s -> 5s
  • Artifact 'Magma Orb': Effect changed
    Previous: Rare tier, deals damage to enemies on burn application, burn stacks +1
    Changed: Legendary tier, applies n additional burns on burn application, burn stacks +2
  • Artifact 'Solis Fracto': HP increase 3/6/10 -> 2/4/6
  • Talent 'Wrath' Level 20 trait: Armor penetration 25% -> 20%
  • Combo 'Solar Blade': Base solar blade count +1, solar blade acquisition range increased by 50%, blade fall speed accelerated by 33%
  • Combo 'Shadow': Evasion stat reduced based on combo count
  • Combo 'Guardian': Defense stat and armor penetration reduced based on combo count
  • Costume 'Bat': HP drain 4 -> 5
  • Costume 'Red-Hooded Rabbit': MP regeneration -> MP recovery doubled


Experimental Feature 'Fruit Skewer' System

  • All combos now appear, but some combos are randomly granted 'Sapphire Drop Bonus'
  • Save system logic changed
    Due to this change, item drop probability bonuses will not be applied when loading mid-run sessions saved in previous versions. Please abandon and restart any mid-run sessions after updating.



Other Changes

  • Engine version update to resolve CVE-2025-59489 issue (2022.3.62f1 -> 2022.3.62f2)
  • Boss 'Lerid': Attack warning UI displayed for certain patterns
  • Fixed bug where some activated artifacts could be used even after death
  • UI display added to easily see debuff stack count applied to monsters
  • Fixed bug where 'Solar Blade' count would occasionally not recover to maximum at combat start
  • Fixed bug where 'Emerald Cloak' and some other artifacts would continuously duplicate in multiplayer environments
  • Fixed bug where Bond Artifacts would appear in Pocket Dimension Shop 'New Offer' stage even when conditions weren't met
  • Fixed so that 'Shimmering Eyes' takes priority when both 'Shattered Sapphire' and 'Shimmering Eyes' are active
  • Fixed bug where 'Thunder's Earring' was targeting around the aim point instead of around the player
  • Fixed so that artifacts with causal relationships (e.g. Discarded Golden Ring and Absolute Ring) cannot be purchased when one is already owned
  • Added sound effects to some elements
  • Fixed some text scripts

Changed depots in public-beta-newcombo branch

View more data in app history for build 20381320
Windows Depot 2436941
macOS Depot 2436942
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link