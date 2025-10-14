Hello, Players!

We would like to inform you of several bug fixes and pattern adjustments applied to the game.

✅ Bug Fixes

- Fixed an issue where Astra records were not properly displayed in multiplayer mode.

- Fixed an occasional issue that occurred when purchasing Astra patterns.

- Corrected a display error of the “versus” type in the settings popup.

- Fixed an issue where sound did not play upon game over during certain songs with special effects.

- Fixed an issue where Astra pattern rankings were not displayed correctly.

- Optimized story performance for World Breaker.

- Corrected a typo on the item acquisition screen.

✅ Pattern Adjustments

Fixed misplaced notes in the following charts:

もぺもぺ - 5K ASTRA - BY WoongCha

Rapsodie fer za Cactuses ('v') - 5K NORMAL

Please refer to the above for your gameplay experience.

Thank you for your continued support.