Hello, Players!
We would like to inform you of several bug fixes and pattern adjustments applied to the game.
✅ Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Astra records were not properly displayed in multiplayer mode.
- Fixed an occasional issue that occurred when purchasing Astra patterns.
- Corrected a display error of the “versus” type in the settings popup.
- Fixed an issue where sound did not play upon game over during certain songs with special effects.
- Fixed an issue where Astra pattern rankings were not displayed correctly.
- Optimized story performance for World Breaker.
- Corrected a typo on the item acquisition screen.
✅ Pattern Adjustments
Fixed misplaced notes in the following charts:
もぺもぺ - 5K ASTRA - BY WoongCha
Rapsodie fer za Cactuses ('v') - 5K NORMAL
Please refer to the above for your gameplay experience.
Thank you for your continued support.
