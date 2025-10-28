We have changed how the sidebar in the main menu behaves. Here's how it used to work:

There would be no indication that new items had been added, if minimized by the player.

It would save, with a "now saving" indicator, whether or not it had been maximized by the player, and stay that way.

It would never open or close on its own.

The sidebar would be maximized / open from the beginning.

Here's the new behaviour:

The sidebar will be closed when you open the game, with one exception.

It will be maximized / open when you return to the main menu after playing.

It will be maximized / open the second time you start the game.

After launching the game, if the sidebar is closed (this in not the exact second game launch), and there are new items to see, there will be an indication on the up arrow (maximize / open button).