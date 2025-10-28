We have changed how the sidebar in the main menu behaves. Here's how it used to work:
The sidebar would be maximized / open from the beginning.
It would never open or close on its own.
It would save, with a "now saving" indicator, whether or not it had been maximized by the player, and stay that way.
There would be no indication that new items had been added, if minimized by the player.
Here's the new behaviour:
The sidebar will be closed when you open the game, with one exception.
It will be maximized / open when you return to the main menu after playing.
It will be maximized / open the second time you start the game.
After launching the game, if the sidebar is closed (this in not the exact second game launch), and there are new items to see, there will be an indication on the up arrow (maximize / open button).
We no longer save the minimize / maximize state of the sidebar.
Changed files in this update