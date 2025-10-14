 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20381221
Update notes via Steam Community

Additional logging and consistency checks have been added to help track down a source of multiplayer desync. There is at least one known causes of desync that can occur between the start of a mission and the ending of Granvir modification. I have not been able to reproduce the error so, if you experience desync, I would appreciate you sharing your log file to help me hunt down the cause.

2.1.9

  • Increased Resistance Ace starting credits by 10,000 in Millennium Front (Campaign 3).

  • Slightly reduced the base threat offset (300>250) and base threat scaling (110>100) of Millennium Front (Campaign 3) Extreme difficulty .

  • Increased the starting credits from 10,000 to 30,000 in Millennium Front (Campaign 3) on Normal difficulty.

  • Increased the damage of the CC02 Comet throw damage by 50%. It previously matched the damage of its T3 predecessor the CC01 Comet.

  • Fixed jittering of enemy Granvir facing for non-host players most prominent when they are aiming at a stationary target.

  • Fixed other Granvirs not showing reload animations for mounted cannons for non-host players.

  • Fixed inventory items getting stuck on screen when dragging with both mouse buttons down.

  • Fixed energy cells not recharging after loading a campaign despite the energy cell recharging project being completed.

  • Fixed the ammo widget for energy weapons not updating when they are automatically charged.

  • Fixed the Millennium Front (Campaign 3) loot level resetting after doing one mission in New Campaign+.

