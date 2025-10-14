Additional logging and consistency checks have been added to help track down a source of multiplayer desync. There is at least one known causes of desync that can occur between the start of a mission and the ending of Granvir modification. I have not been able to reproduce the error so, if you experience desync, I would appreciate you sharing your log file to help me hunt down the cause.
2.1.9
Increased Resistance Ace starting credits by 10,000 in Millennium Front (Campaign 3).
Slightly reduced the base threat offset (300>250) and base threat scaling (110>100) of Millennium Front (Campaign 3) Extreme difficulty .
Increased the starting credits from 10,000 to 30,000 in Millennium Front (Campaign 3) on Normal difficulty.
Increased the damage of the CC02 Comet throw damage by 50%. It previously matched the damage of its T3 predecessor the CC01 Comet.
Fixed jittering of enemy Granvir facing for non-host players most prominent when they are aiming at a stationary target.
Fixed other Granvirs not showing reload animations for mounted cannons for non-host players.
Fixed inventory items getting stuck on screen when dragging with both mouse buttons down.
Fixed energy cells not recharging after loading a campaign despite the energy cell recharging project being completed.
Fixed the ammo widget for energy weapons not updating when they are automatically charged.
Fixed the Millennium Front (Campaign 3) loot level resetting after doing one mission in New Campaign+.
Changed files in this update