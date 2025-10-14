Added: History Library.
Fixed: Incorrect death count.
Fixed: Error with randomly enhanced cards in events.
Fixed: Proceeding to the next floor without waiting for the effect to end when selecting a boss relic.
Fixed: Repeated activation effect error with [Energy Box].
Fixed: Abnormal display on the game over screen.
Fixed: Abnormal display of special events.
Fixed: Abnormal effect of [Brave And Fearless].
Fixed: Abnormal display of History Library.
Fixed: [Panicbug] being able to deal damage while in the back row.
Fixed: Buttons on the game over failure screen being unresponsive.
Fixed: [Go Slowly] being ineffective.
Optimized: Adjusted the effect of [Brilliant Impact].
Optimized: Adjusted the effect of [Execute].
Optimized: Adjusted the effect of [Steady Focus].
Optimized: Adjusted the effect of [Vampire].
v0.8.667 Bug Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
