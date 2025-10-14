Added: History Library.

Fixed: Incorrect death count.

Fixed: Error with randomly enhanced cards in events.

Fixed: Proceeding to the next floor without waiting for the effect to end when selecting a boss relic.

Fixed: Repeated activation effect error with [Energy Box].

Fixed: Abnormal display on the game over screen.

Fixed: Abnormal display of special events.

Fixed: Abnormal effect of [Brave And Fearless].

Fixed: Abnormal display of History Library.

Fixed: [Panicbug] being able to deal damage while in the back row.

Fixed: Buttons on the game over failure screen being unresponsive.

Fixed: [Go Slowly] being ineffective.

Optimized: Adjusted the effect of [Brilliant Impact].

Optimized: Adjusted the effect of [Execute].

Optimized: Adjusted the effect of [Steady Focus].

Optimized: Adjusted the effect of [Vampire].