 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Call of Duty® Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Blue Protocol: Star Resonance
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20381203 Edited 14 October 2025 – 07:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added: History Library.
Fixed: Incorrect death count.
Fixed: Error with randomly enhanced cards in events.
Fixed: Proceeding to the next floor without waiting for the effect to end when selecting a boss relic.
Fixed: Repeated activation effect error with [Energy Box].
Fixed: Abnormal display on the game over screen.
Fixed: Abnormal display of special events.
Fixed: Abnormal effect of [Brave And Fearless].
Fixed: Abnormal display of History Library.
Fixed: [Panicbug] being able to deal damage while in the back row.
Fixed: Buttons on the game over failure screen being unresponsive.
Fixed: [Go Slowly] being ineffective.
Optimized: Adjusted the effect of [Brilliant Impact].
Optimized: Adjusted the effect of [Execute].
Optimized: Adjusted the effect of [Steady Focus].
Optimized: Adjusted the effect of [Vampire].

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3171451
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link