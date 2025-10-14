 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20381161
- You can now see the total time of all your times put together.
- Some minor menu changes.
- Fixed a bug where when a laser was touching rocks and you touch it, the rocks would also get transparent.

clown town
